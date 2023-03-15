Open in App
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Broncos continue spending spree, agree to 2-year deal Samaje Perine

By CBS Colorado,

3 days ago

Tuesday was the second day in which NFL teams were allowed to negotiate with unrestricted free agents. The deals can't be announced until the start of the league year on Wednesday and therefore were confirmed to The Associated Press by people speaking on condition of anonymity.

While no teams spent as the Denver Broncos did on Day 1, when they committed a whopping $219.25 million in salaries to a half dozen players, there was plenty of action leading up to the official start of the league year, which arrives at 2 p.m.

The Broncos' new Walton-Penner ownership group, by far the richest in the league, continued its spending spree Tuesday by agreeing to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with former Bengals running back Samaje Perine.

Samaje Perine of the Cincinnati Bengals stretches before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on Dec. 11. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Denver's starter last season, Javonte Williams, is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained in 2022 and could miss half of the upcoming season.

That deal followed Monday's agreements to acquire tackle Mike McGlinchey (five years, $87.5 million), guard Ben Powers (four years, $52 million), end Zach Allen (three years, $45.75 million), QB Jarrett Stidham, (two years, $10 million), TE Chris Manhertz (two years, $6 million) and ILB Alex Singleton (three years, $18 million).

