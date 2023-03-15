Chargers News: Trey Pipkins Getting Offseason Work In With LA's Offensive Coach Following Extension

Pipkins already showing the same maturity and work ethic that got him paid in the first place.

One of the biggest stories that broke today surrounding the NFL was the one that detailed the Los Angeles Chargers in extensive talks to bring back RT Trey Pipkins . The deal was then confirmed and LA fans let out a big sigh or relief as many had been pleading for the team to not let him walk. He played a key role in ensuring that few defenders were able to break the offensive line last year and played some of his best football yet.

Most players after securing a multi-year contract worth millions with the same team that drafted them would immediately be looking to celebrate. They would probably call up all of their family and friends and at the very least head to an expensive dinner and pick up the tab. However, Pipkins has made it clear that he wants to last a long time in the league and play a key role within the Chargers' system moving forward.

The 26-year-old immediately got to work with LA's offensive scouting and development coach Duane "Duke" Mayweather. Videos of the two in the weight room surfaced shortly after the news of Pickens' extension.

This is exactly the type of mentality that the entire Chargers squad needs to have this coming season: Do not get too comfortable after some success. They made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2019 only to suffer that historic meltdown against the Jaguars in the wild-card series.

It shouldn't have taken too much mulling for LA's front office to put together a nice extension for Pipkins. This isn't the first offseason he has locked in and taken on a bigger role once official games start. He made sure to let the coaching staff know he was coming for a starting role in 2022 and made good on his promise. If Duke is able to unlock more parts of his games, his numbers and impact on winning will only grow as well.