Open in App
ChargerReport

Chargers News: Trey Pipkins Getting Offseason Work In With LA's Offensive Coach Following Extension

By Noel Sanchez,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iqFr_0lJle1DE00

Pipkins already showing the same maturity and work ethic that got him paid in the first place.

One of the biggest stories that broke today surrounding the NFL was the one that detailed the Los Angeles Chargers in extensive talks to bring back RT Trey Pipkins . The deal was then confirmed and LA fans let out a big sigh or relief as many had been pleading for the team to not let him walk. He played a key role in ensuring that few defenders were able to break the offensive line last year and played some of his best football yet.

Most players after securing a multi-year contract worth millions with the same team that drafted them would immediately be looking to celebrate. They would probably call up all of their family and friends and at the very least head to an expensive dinner and pick up the tab. However, Pipkins has made it clear that he wants to last a long time in the league and play a key role within the Chargers' system moving forward.

The 26-year-old immediately got to work with LA's offensive scouting and development coach Duane "Duke" Mayweather. Videos of the two in the weight room surfaced shortly after the news of Pickens' extension.

This is exactly the type of mentality that the entire Chargers squad needs to have this coming season: Do not get too comfortable after some success. They made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2019 only to suffer that historic meltdown against the Jaguars in the wild-card series.

It shouldn't have taken too much mulling for LA's front office to put together a nice extension for Pipkins. This isn't the first offseason he has locked in and taken on a bigger role once official games start. He made sure to let the coaching staff know he was coming for a starting role in 2022 and made good on his promise. If Duke is able to unlock more parts of his games, his numbers and impact on winning will only grow as well.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY19 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Chargers News: Bolts Rise To Top 10 In Latest NFL Power Rankings
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Chargers News: Fans React To Drue Tranquill Joining Division Rival Chiefs
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Chargers Starting Linebacker Opts to Sign With Division Rival in Free Agency
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chargers News: Yahoo Sports Predicts LA Selects Bijan Robinson In Latest Mock Draft
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Falcons Re-Sign Former Husky OT Kaleb McGary
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Former Chargers Lineman Opts To Leave LA, Signs With Saints In Free Agency
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steelers Hire Ravens DL Assistant Jason Brooks
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Shad Khan: Jaguars are committed to long-term London connection
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Thunder Gameday: Another Chance to Get to .500 on the Season Against Raptors
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Minnesota elementary school music teacher claims 'the goal' is to confuse students about gender: video
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy