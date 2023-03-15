Bulls vs. Kings preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
By Michael Mulford,
3 days ago
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls are coming off a 119-111 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, led by Zach LaVine’s 36-point performance in Chicago’s second consecutive win.
The Kings are coming off a 133-124 loss to the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks despite a 23-point, 17-rebound, and 15-assist triple-double from Domantas Sabonis.
Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.
