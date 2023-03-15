Open in App
Chicago, IL
Bulls vs. Kings preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Michael Mulford,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alScf_0lJlXzBE00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off a 119-111 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, led by Zach LaVine’s 36-point performance in Chicago’s second consecutive win.

The Kings are coming off a 133-124 loss to the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks despite a 23-point, 17-rebound, and 15-assist triple-double from Domantas Sabonis.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

How To Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, March 15
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT
  • Location: United Center Chicago, IL
  • Channel: NBCS Chicago

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • Guard – Patrick Beverley
  • Guard – Alex Caruso
  • Forward – Zach LaVine
  • Forward – DeMar DeRozan
  • Center – Nikola Vucevic

Sacramento Kings

  • Guard – De’Aaron Fox
  • Guard – Kevin Huerter
  • Forward – Keegan Murray
  • Forward – Harrison Barnes
  • Center – Domantas Sabonis

