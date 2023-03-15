Bulls vs. Kings preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are home to host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off a 119-111 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, led by Zach LaVine’s 36-point performance in Chicago’s second consecutive win.

The Kings are coming off a 133-124 loss to the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks despite a 23-point, 17-rebound, and 15-assist triple-double from Domantas Sabonis.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Wednesday, March 15 Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT

8:00 p.m. EDT Location: United Center Chicago, IL

United Center Chicago, IL Channel: NBCS Chicago

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Guard – Patrick Beverley

Guard – Alex Caruso

Forward – Zach LaVine

Forward – DeMar DeRozan

Center – Nikola Vucevic

Sacramento Kings

Guard – De’Aaron Fox

Guard – Kevin Huerter

Forward – Keegan Murray

Forward – Harrison Barnes

Center – Domantas Sabonis

