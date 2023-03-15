Open in App
San Antonio Current

Ruby City celebrates Contemporary Art Month with event honoring artist Nancy Rubins

By Christianna Davies,

3 days ago
Nancy Rubins' 5,000 lbs. of Sonny's Airplane Parts, Linda's Place, and 550 lbs. of Tire-Wire (1997), is permanently installed in Ruby City's Sculpture Garden.
As part of Contemporary Art Month, Ruby City's Sculpture Garden will celebrate Nancy Rubins, who's known for her larger-than-life, gravity-defying sculptures.

The location is fitting since Rubins' monumental sculpture, 5,000 lbs. of Sonny's Airplane Parts , Linda's Place, and 550 lbs. of Tire-Wire
(1997), is permanently installed in the garden.

This event, based around STEAM (STEM + arts), will feature Rubins-inspired interactive physics demonstrations from Trinity University's Physics Department. An artist-led project and an aerial performance by Cirque Aria will round out the afternoon.

Rubins will also take part in a March 16 artist talk with curator Sara Softness that will be streamed at 3 p.m. via Facebook Live.

Free, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Ruby City, 150 Camp St., (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org .

