Jack Daniel’s Debuts New Age-Stated 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey

(photo courtesy Jack Daniel's)

When Outsider sat down with Jack Daniel’s master distiller Chris Fletcher in January 2022, he revealed that his JD team was working on a 12-year-old age-stated whiskey. Chris is a man of his word. Jack Daniel’s Distillery announced the release of Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey on March 14.

The iconic Tennessee Whiskey brand dropped its first age-stated bottle in more than 100 years when Jack Daniel’s released Jack 10 in September 2021. Now Jack has upped the ante with Jack 12, as well as announcing the release of Jack 10 Batch 2.

“The Jack Daniel Distillery is one of the most complete whiskey distilleries in the world, and we’re fortunate to have a deep history to draw inspiration from and craft premium whiskeys in a way that stays true to our heritage of quality and innovation,” says Chris Fletcher. “We released our first age-stated whiskey since the early 1900s in this series about a year ago and were thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response. We know there is a lot of excitement for our Aged Series, and we can’t wait to share Batch 2 of our 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey along with the first release of our 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey.”

Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey

Proof: 107

107 Mashbill: 80% corn, 12% malted barley, 8% rye

80% corn, 12% malted barley, 8% rye MSRP (700 mL): $80

$80 Tasting Notes: Sweet and creamy notes of pipe tobacco, seasoned oak, and butterscotch.

Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 2

Proof: 97

97 Mashbill: 80% corn, 12% malted barley, 8% rye

80% corn, 12% malted barley, 8% rye MSRP (700 mL): $70

$70 Tasting Notes: Oak forward with layers of dark fruit and bittersweet cocoa.

More Age-Stated Whiskeys on the Way?

Before he died in 1911, Jack Daniel released age-stated whiskeys of 10, 12, 14, 18, and 21 years. As Chris told us in 2022, it sounds like more age-stated whiskeys are in the works.

“I would love to be able to sit here and tell you we are going to recreate the age-stated series that Mr. Jack himself made,” said Chris to Outsider. “That would certainly be an ultimate goal for me.

“But at the end of the day, we need to make sure that it’s right, and we’re doing it the right way. And we are prepared to put in the work to try to get it there because I think that collection of whiskeys and that representation of our whiskey from Lynchburg, now, and especially in this current environment of American whiskey, I think people would just be so excited to try and see different expressions of Jack Daniel’s. And things with different proofs, and different ages and different flavor profiles that we can create. Again, that gets into the fun, innovation part, that more of the art, so to speak. And it’s exciting. So I hope we can have a nice collection of age-stated whiskeys in the future.”