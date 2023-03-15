Open in App
InsideHook

Our 40 Favorite Sleep Products for a Better Night’s Rest

By Logan Mahan@missloganmarie,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmqqA_0lJlXDFi00
Catch some z's with these tried and true sleep products. Courtesy of brands/Getty

Over the years, here at InsideHook we’ve sought out the best products to lull our asses to sleep. Admittedly, we’re not the best at sleeping. Blame it on our noisy metropolitan environment. Blame it on our excessive blue light use. Blame it on our sky-high anxiety levels. But whatever may be blocking those neurotransmitters, sometimes we simply can’t hit the sack.

So in our pursuit to not only fall asleep but get a more restorative eight hours, we’ve spent a chunk of time researching the best sleep aids, tapping experts for product recs and, of course, thoroughly testing pillows, mattresses, sheets, noise machines, supplements and more.

We’ve racked up quite a bit of favorites. From smart alarm clocks and sleep trackers to memory foam mattresses and a pillow that legit fixed our neck pain, below are 40 of our go-to sleep products for getting to bed, and staying there. To learn more about each product or read our full review of a particular item, click the related link.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC1 day ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy