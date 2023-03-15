Open in App
University City, MO
See more from this location?
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Diego's Cantina Drags Smash-and-Grab Thieves on Instagram

By Ryan Krull,

3 days ago

A University City Mexican restaurant is making the best of a bad situation.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, two individuals in dark clothes smashed the front door of Diego's Cantina (630 North and South Road, University City) and stormed in to rob the place. They failed to get away with much cash, but Diego's took the unfortunate situation and turned it into a pretty fun video set to the music of Notorious B.I.G.

The restaurant posted the security footage of the two intruders to Instagram, adding captions that mock the would-be thieves as they fail to find any money, which if their beeline to the register is any indication, is what they came for.

"Nope — We don't keep $ in our drawer," the video's text reads as one of the thieves paws around in the till but comes up empty handed.


"Dude, there's nothing," the text reads as the thief continues to search in vain for cash.

Near the end of the short video, Diego's highlights the two dollar bills lying on the ground that the intruders overlooked in their haste to flee the scene.

The video ends by cracking a joke about its own front door with now a piece of plywood.

"Now open with a new rustic look," the video says.

Commenters on the post have praised Diego's positive attitude in response to the burglary.

Hopefully,  no other St. Louis area restaurant has reason to make a another video like this one.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .


