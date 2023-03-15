LeBron James Co-Signs Rising Bronx Rapper Connie Diiamond: “She Bodied That Sh*t!!!”

If there’s one hobby LeBron James loves more than the sport of basketball, its discovering an adrenaline-pumping song that can get his blood flowing. As LeBron has been loud before about what music he’s listening to in the locker room ahead of his games, he’s now raving about a rising Bronx, NY rapper named Connie Diiamond .

In the Tri-state, Connie’s name is more than respected by a few Rap vets including Fabulous, but now the NBA champ may have put an even brighter light on the MC. On Tuesday (March 14), the king posted a screenshot of Connie’s latest Ludacris-sampled freestyle, which Rap Marathon claims has been “cleared” by the Disturbing Tha Peace boss himself.

“Man she bodied that sh*t!!! WHOA [head-blown and fire emojis],” LeBron wrote on his Instagram Story. Connie followed up with a screenshot of the Laker player’s sentiments.

In the freestyle, the Def Jam signee spits ferociously over a sampled-beat of Luda’s 2001 “ Move Bi**h .” Naming her freestyle after the titular song, the viral video has now seen over 41,000 views in three months via BlockWork TV’s YouTube.

She raps, “Thinkin’ I owe ’em respect/ Well, you better move, bi**h/ Tellin’ you now, I ain’t one to fool with/ When they hit the corner, we get to duckin’/ And they airin’ the news clip/ Disturbin’ the peace while we get to dumpin’ the heat/ They softer than cool whip, I the elite.”

Ludacris has yet to comment on the homaging freestyle.

Take a look at Connie Diiamond’s viral freestyle below and LeBron James giving all praise to her flow above.

