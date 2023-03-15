Open in App
Vibe

LeBron James Co-Signs Rising Bronx Rapper Connie Diiamond: “She Bodied That Sh*t!!!”

By Amber Corrine,

3 days ago

If there’s one hobby LeBron James loves more than the sport of basketball, its discovering an adrenaline-pumping song that can get his blood flowing. As LeBron has been loud before about what music he’s listening to in the locker room ahead of his games, he’s now raving about a rising Bronx, NY rapper named Connie Diiamond .

Ludacris Releases “Sorry Not Sorry” Freestyle, Keeping The Atlanta Debate Alive

In the Tri-state, Connie’s name is more than respected by a few Rap vets including Fabulous, but now the NBA champ may have put an even brighter light on the MC. On Tuesday (March 14), the king posted a screenshot of Connie’s latest Ludacris-sampled freestyle, which Rap Marathon claims has been “cleared” by the Disturbing Tha Peace boss himself.

“Man she bodied that sh*t!!! WHOA [head-blown and fire emojis],” LeBron wrote on his Instagram Story. Connie followed up with a screenshot of the Laker player’s sentiments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wz0gq_0lJlUIqO00

In the freestyle, the Def Jam signee spits ferociously over a sampled-beat of Luda’s 2001 “ Move Bi**h .” Naming her freestyle after the titular song, the viral video has now seen over 41,000 views in three months via BlockWork TV’s YouTube.

She raps, “Thinkin’ I owe ’em respect/ Well, you better move, bi**h/ Tellin’ you now, I ain’t one to fool with/ When they hit the corner, we get to duckin’/ And they airin’ the news clip/ Disturbin’ the peace while we get to dumpin’ the heat/ They softer than cool whip, I the elite.”

Ludacris has yet to comment on the homaging freestyle.

Take a look at Connie Diiamond’s viral freestyle below and LeBron James giving all praise to her flow above.

Lola Brooke, Jim Jones, Rae Sremmurd, Blxst, And More Deliver New Hip-Hop Releases


Related Story


Ludacris Releases “Sorry Not Sorry” Freestyle, Keeping The Atlanta Debate Alive

HARD Summer Music Fest 2023 Enlists 21 Savage, Ludacris, Kid Cudi, And Fat Joe

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Seth Rogen Talks Smoking Weed With Megan Thee Stallion And Her “Brother” At Oscars Party
Houston, TX2 days ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy