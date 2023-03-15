Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/15/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Superman: Lost #1 , Hellcat #1 , and Forged #1 .

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here .

DC #1

(Photo: DC Comics)

BATGIRLS #16

Batgirls #16 is a cute one-shot that showcases the deep friendship between Steph and Cass. The pair are more than partners, they have a familial bond that subsists even when Steph is reverted to a more primal form. Neil Googe joins the ever-rotating art talent on this book, bringing a clean style that fits really well with the type of story the comic is trying to tell. All in all, this is a fun story that focuses more on character than plot and works well as a result. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN INCORPORATED #6

After the first arc of Batman Incorporated felt like it simultaneously covered so much, but so little, this week's issue feels like the best showcase yet of its ongoing concept. The installment sees Ghost-Maker and the rest of Batman Inc. divide and conquer to stop Professor Pyg's latest rampage of carnage - a premise that evokes the Gardner Fox-esque structure of Silver Age DC stories, while still giving each team member a moment to shine. If Ed Brisson, Michele Bandini, and company keep up this momentum, this book will have definitely won me over. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DANGER STREET #4

Danger Street has surely defined itself as a conspiracy given a dozen interweaving plot lines filled with mysteries ranging from the mundane to the intergalactic. Despite the constant narrative captions invoking the language and style of Into the Woods , this is a grand mystery with its center (or centers) left unrevealed. And so in a middle chapter like Danger Street #4, readers are left to parse lots of new clues with little clarity as to how these elements fit together. There's abundant incident with shocking new deaths and encounters, but these moments lack weight as the dead characters are more archetypes than people and the encounters primarily threaten to reveal what this story is really about. All of that incident is wonderfully portrayed by Jorge Forn?s, although issue #4's splash pages don't demand the same degree of attention as #3's, but it's an episode without a clear beginning or end. The incident will doubtlessly be more engaging in a collected format, but for now it leads to a feeling of impatience no matter how well portrayed it is. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #3

Per Degaton's origin and motivation are further detailed in Justice Society of America #3 with appearances in World War II and the modern DCU. The flashback sequences are the most rewarding, by far, with guest art from Jerry Ordway who comfortably captures the charm and appearance of Sgt. Rock, Easy Company, and the Unknown Soldier as they battle Hitler's supernatural forces. While this still leaves the exact aims and machinations behind Per Degaton's plan in a vague state, it makes the mad man seem far more threatening than the superhero tropes utilized in issue #1. The rest of the issue, still focused on Huntress, continues to play with those tropes as yet another team is (re-)introduced with narrative captions left to do the work of characterization. Artist Mikel Jan?n's depictions of a brawl with Quitely-infused Bizarros is particularly fun, even if what follows at another meeting and slow expository crawl leans on the series' worst tendencies. If nothing else, there's finally fun to be found in Justice Society of America 's tour through DC Comics' history, and that's certainly an improvement. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #1

While Wonder Woman stories have been, to put it somewhat gently lacking as of late, Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #1 is a surprisingly good. The issue, which comprises of two stories, one that is more directly a Wonder Woman story from G. Willow Wilson and the second a more Amazon-centric tale from Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad, are both very clearly designed to sort of set the course for the shift in direction for the character, but are both well-crafted in terms of story as well as art as we get into how Hera's treachery impacts, well, everything. The issue, as a result, ends up being better than the majority of not just the most recent Wonder Woman run, but the full "Lazarus Planet" event. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #1

There are two things that are no secret when it comes to my feelings about Harley Quinn. The first is that I've found the most recent run from Stephanie Phillips lacking and that I'm of the belief that Harley is at her best when she is both human and ridiculous at the same time, something that writer Frank Tieri pulled off quite well in his previous run with the character. That same skill of making Harley bonkers and human whilst having a lot of wacky fun in the process is what permeates this issue. It's an over the top, semi-nostalgic reunion type romp packed with insanity of the best kind and while it is at times overstuffed with dialogue and the art is a little shaky in places, it's very promising on nearly every front. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN: LOST #1

Superman: Lost #1 introduces readers to a new miniseries reuniting writer Christopher Priest and artist Carlo Pagulayan, the critically-acclaimed Deathstroke creative team, focused upon Superman returning from a 20-year voyage that takes fewer than 24 hours on Earth. While the first issue is oriented toward laying out the premise, characters, and various sub-plots, it clearly invokes the rich thematic work that made Deathstroke a stand out series for years. That potent foundation combined with Pagulayan's stunning work with figures and faces makes for a promising start to what could prove to be a highlight of modern Superman lore. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WILDC.A.T.S #5

The latest WildC.A.T.s feels like the weakest in that the lack of Grifter means that the massive cast shoulders the responsibility of the storytelling here. There are some interesting tidbits to be found though, specifically when it comes to the arrival of the Man of Tomorrow and his conflict with Majestic and Spartan. Rosenberg clearly has an intricate working knowledge of all things Wildstorm, it just becomes a tad tricky when the reader doesn't and is presented with a cast in the dozens. Still the charisma of the characters shines through here, making it a worthy addition to the new series if not a stellar one. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AVENGERS FOREVER #15

The penultimate chapter in this Avengers' saga chases its tail in a circle to arrive at the same cliffhanger found in Avengers #66, albeit with a slightly larger Mephisto now threatening to end all of existence. Motivations? Character arcs? Clear stakes? These are things for lesser tales; this is simply a story for more. There are too many characters to trace from The Avengers , Avengers Forever , and various spin-offs for any individual to receive notice for more than a page or two, so there's little resonance to be found in each new incident. Instead, the heavy lifting of import or impact is left to narrative captions which explain why "Avengers Assemble" should hold significance largely absent from these pages. While reviews of these interwoven issues have come to feel repetitive, that's because the underlying material has recycled itself to such a degree that even artist Aaron Kuder cannot elevate the hordes of interchangeable superhero designs on the page (especially with inks far too heavy for his finely detailed work). The greatest triumph in Avengers Forever #15 is the promise that it will all end with the next installment. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

THE AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #3

The classic-style escapades of the Avengers continue to be a treat to read from writer Paul Levitz and artist Alan Davis. Avengers: War Across Time 's latest isn't its best, and though it gets things in a unique place for the final, it's clearly the weakest of the series. Special shoutout once again to colorist Rachelle Rosenberg who is able to give this a visual grit that clearly reveals it to be a modern series, but maintains enough of a stylized pastiche of classic coloring that it could maybe fool someone. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #2

A trip through the multiverse can be a beautiful thing, and Bishop: War College #2 delivers a compelling one to kick off the issue, but it's not enough to overcome the mundane nature of everything else that follows. Writer J. Holtham delivers a new X-Men team that captures your attention on several levels and features a classic look with a twist by the team of artist Sean Damien Hill, colorist Espen Grundetjern, and inker Victor Nava. Unfortunately once the story moves back over to the students and the Fenris Twins, it loses steam. The Fenris Twins just aren't that interesting as antagonists, though the equipment, specifically the Blightswill, very much is. The report on the Blightswill was fascinating, but that also shines a light on how the infighting and issues between the students pales in comparison, even with those entertaining last few pages by artist Alberto Foche and Grundetjern. This series just hasn't clicked for me yet, but there are some quality pieces on the board, and hopefully those can come together as the story continues. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 2 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #11

Sam-Cap vs. White Wolf turned out to be a fight that lived up to the billing. With the Captain America event "Cold War" on the horizon, Symbol of Truth #11 wraps things up nicely with a heated, emotional confrontation. Plus, after only seeing him in the shadows, it was nice to see White Wolf in action. Speaking of which, even without any super-soldier serum, Sam more than holds his own. Count me ready to see what "Cold War" has up its sleeve. -- Tim Adams

Rating: 5 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #47

You expect Carol to get some spotlight in her own book, but what's most impressive in Captain Marvel #47 is how much attention the rest of the cast gets in such an action packed adventure. Writer Kelly Thompson is adept at finding enough room in all the chaos to move Carol's supporting cast forward while also moving the grander narrative along. In Captain Marvel #47, the beneficiaries of that skillset are Rogue and Hazmat, who share an unexpected and quite vulnerable moment that shines an introspective light on two fan favorites. Meanwhile Laura continues to be a series MVP, and Carol's own guilt for what Binary suffered is made more understandable by new revelations in the larger story. The Brood themselves continue to be as disturbing and menacing as ever thanks to the work of artist Sergio Davila, colorist Arif Prianto, and inkers Sean Parsons and Roberto Poggi, including one particular page towards the end that left me with an image I'd rather not have. One particular Rogue splash page is also quite impressive, and letterer Clayton Cowles allows the book's multiple revelations to carry the impact they require. A few odd panels here and there can't deter from an otherwise fantastic issue, and this arc has been one of my absolute favorites in this already impressive Captain Marvel run. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

GOLD GOBLIN #5

The lack of definition surrounding Norman Osborn's nebulously conjured sins proves to be a problem from start to finish, which isn't to say there isn't a place for magically-infused others as characters like Malice have shown. The issue here is that the nature and impact of this entity is so poorly addressed that essential connections of cause and effect can only be explained as or after they occur. It produces a final showdown that features plenty of superhero pageantry and even provides its protagonist with a sustainable, guilt-ridden status quo moving forward, but there's little tension in that climax. Given the flat artwork that fails to highlight key details or provide much differentiation in depth or between characters, it's an uphill battle for a character reset still charged with possibilities. Gold Goblin doesn't undermine the reformed Norman's position, but it does little to fill it with the potential and intrigue currently found in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man . Perhaps the best thing that can be said of it is: No harm, no foul. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

HELLCAT #1

Hellcat #1 not only met my expectations, it backflipped right past them. This issue is a stunning, affectionately-made new chapter for one of comics' most unique heroines, and a thrilling first chapter in what is sure to be a wild murder mystery. While I'm looking forward to following the complete, fully-realized story that Christopher Cantwell, Alex Lins, and company are creating, the work on display is so wonderful that I would easily and immediately read dozens of issues of it. Even the most casual of Marvel fan owes it to themselves to pick up this issue. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

HULK #13

It's a shame this Hulk arc is coming to an end, because it's become a very strange and unique take on one of Marvel's most storied characters. It's a massive sci-fi actioner while also diving deep into the wells of body horror and autonomy. The book sometimes loses its story in its visuals, but there's never a point where it isn't exciting. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

IMMORAL X-MEN #2

Kieron Gillen promised the year-100 issue of Immoral X-Men would be like a dark take on Star Trek. He was not joking. By the 100th year of Pax Sinister, the mutants have taken to the stars wearing smartly-drawn uniforms resembling Starfleet's and introduce a ship that manages to recreate the core systems of a Star Trek space vessel--shields, impulse engines, and warp drive--using the clones parts of mutants with their powers intact. There's even a five-year mission by the end of it. Gillen wraps this into themes of empire, a line drawn by critics of Star Trek's vision of the future before, although Gillen doesn't comment on the idea one way or another (though the version here is more Mirror Universe than Prime Timeline). The issue also takes Hope Summers' perspective to consider the idea of a messiah and what utility they have, or do not have, when they're present rather than promised to return. We see it in the relationship between Hope and Exodus, her most devout follower, and in a separate plot involving Sinister, who unexpectedly finds himself needing a savior. As a Star Trek and X-Men fan, this issue has me squarely in its crosshairs, but regardless, it's compelling and well-crafted stuff. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #4

For readers to only be four issues into this new Miles Morales run, he's already got his back against the wall. Rabble poses a new, personal threat to Miles' life not only as a superhero, but as a friend, son, and brother. Personal stakes make any good superhero fight all the more interesting, and that's definitely the case here. And I have to add that the art is insane on this book. I can't wait to see how Miles deals with Rabble, and if he is pushed over the edge by her actions. -- Tim Adams

Rating: 5 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #4

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #4 pulls out a fun chapter this week that puts Lunella back in the zone. Determined to save a friend, Lunella and the Sad Saks are forced to get creative, and things get even wilder when their foe finds a way to stream their brainwashing tech to the whole nation. So when things get hectic, Lunella and her friends unite to form a roller-skating squad of young heroes! -- Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

RED GOBLIN #2

I'm not going to lie... I have a thing with drawing blood. Like, hey I might feint type of thing to be more specific. I tell you that because Red Goblin #2 has quite a bit of that in it, and I was immediately conscious of it. It might surprise you then that I enjoyed the issue anyway haha, which is credit to the creative team of Alex Paknadel, artist Jan Bazaldua, colorist David Muriel, and letterer Joe Caramagna. The need to find out what happens next was strange than the nausea, though even when the story shifts over to Normie's school life the story never loses steam. Normie's dialogue and relationship with Rascal is so unique amongst the many symbiotes in the Marvel Universe, and having them in the mix makes everything else, including Norman's own conflicts and struggles, that much more compelling. Bazaldua and Muriel knock it out of the park throughout, especially when things get chaotic, and issue #3 promises a jump to 11 if that last page is anything to go by. Red Goblin came out of nowhere for me, but so far I'm immensely enjoying it, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

SECRET INVASION #5

Secret Invasion wraps up in a very bland, straightforward manner. Rather than having any surprising twists and turns in the final installment, this series largely just concludes on a note that is meant to show Maria Hill's own personal growth. All in all, Secret Invasion had the potential to be a lot more, especially given the various characters that were involved. Instead, I doubt I'll even remember that this storyline even existed in just a few short years. -- Logan Moore

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

STAR WARS: YODA #5

On the surface, this chapter continues to explore the mysterious nature of the Force and young Jedi who are struggling to come to terms with the past and its impact on the future. On a deeper level, though, the book further showcases the subtle ways a nefarious figure like Count Dooku can manipulate the unshaped minds of burgeoning Jedi to encourage them to embrace their more sinister side without ever realizing that these are the first steps towards the Dark Side. This arc of the Star Wars: Yoda continues to blend sophisticated concepts with more volatile narrative teases, highlighting how the sway of the Dark Side isn't isolated to various figures in the Skywalker Saga but has been a constant struggle. For as long as there have been Jedi, there have been those looking to exploit the peacekeepers, leaving us even more excited to see how this narrative culminates, regardless of the long-lasting ramifications it might have on the galaxy far, far away. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

WOLVERINE #31

Beast has taken the first steps in what appears to be his master plan, dubbed "Weapons of X." He's created a group of clones of himself, fired the X-Force and moved their base (which now looks like a plant-based mech with a giant skull for a head) to the bottom of the ocean. And if all of that wasn't enough of an indication that he's gone full supervillain, he also spends the issue monologuing about how he's doing all of this for the greater good and how morality is irrelevant. I'm not particularly attached to Hank as a character so this heel turn has been a lot of fun, but there's also a note buried in the issue that could hint at them reversing course if all of this isn't well-received. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE X-CELLENT #1

It's a welcome sight to have The X-Cellent returned to comic book stores for the second season of Peter Milligan and Michael Allred's pop culture riff on mutant fame. Readers were left with plenty of loose ends previously in The X-Cellent #5, and the new #1 does an excellent job reminding them where the story left off while heading directly into new misadventures and twists that range from the idiosyncratic to outright disgusting. Under Allred's designs and buoyant style, it's all a lot of fun, even when characters are mutilated. Although it has always been a thread in the X-Statix story, The X-Cellent #1 focuses on the concept of voyeurism via Zeitgeist's right hand eyeball Uno. Both the humor and social commentary click as various members of each team spend their time watching one another. Wherever The X-Cellent is heading next, its return in this new volume promises readers more of the excellent and often humorous fare they've come to expect. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ALL AGAINST ALL #4

There are few surprises in All Against All #4, but that's not a problem for this miniseries' penultimate chapter. Earlier issues framed the conflict and moral crises so clearly that each decision leading to a final showdown between scientists, warmongers, and feral humanity seem inevitable. The silhouette of a gorilla from issue #3 is revealed to be exactly what readers expected, and it's even more terrifying given the obvious power of a single man in this environment and the utterly fearsome form portrayed by Caspar Wijingaard. Although much of the plot is devoted to setting the board for next month's finale, there remain plenty of opportunities to play with the series' intriguing tweaks to alien biology. The parasitic squids moving between forms and changing in response to new biology remains an engrossing element in both visual depiction and consideration of how our thoughts are the downhill result of chemistry. All Against All has provided readers a fascinating riff on apocalyptic sci-fi with a setting and species that reflect humanity with strange clarity, and it appears well staged to stick the landing in its finale. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ART BRUT #4

Art Brut 's first arc ends with the reveal of the "grand villain" (which ultimately is a weird left field choice) and Art Brut making a terribly hard decision to save artwork. After four issues, I've firmly decided that this comic misses more than it hits. The core concept is interesting, but it's too scattershot and too caught up in reveling in its mix of surrealism and absurdity to tell a good story. The art in Art Brut is great, but artwork alone can't save this book from rising above mediocrity. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

BEHOLD, BEHEMOTH #4

Behold, Behemoth hinges on a (foster) father-daughter relationship akin to much popular media starring Pedro Pascal, but it misses one crucial element: investing in that relationship. Behold, Behemoth #4 unleashes all of the pent up frustration and rage constructed from its fantasy premise and what carrying for Wren has cost Grey. Yet that turnabout betrays very little of what has been on the page up until this point. Instead, Grey's resentment seems to be his natural state and readers are left to feel horrified based upon their own understanding of what a young innocent ought to represent. There has been too little space for character study and so the dramatic beats in this penultimate issue fail to connect. The splash pages still impress, especially one of Wren's Behemoth looming over her, but it's unclear why readers should be concerned about the fate of Wren, Grey, or their world beyond being told that they simply ought to. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BILLIONAIRE ISLAND: CULT OF DOGS #5

Billionaire Island continues its hot streak of breaking down some of the finer points of capitalism and how power is truly collected in society. One only has to look back at history to see how it loves to repeat itself. Whether its putting a magnifying glass on the Black Death or "survival of the fittest," humanity always reacts to events in the same manner. It's important to highlight these types of things, especially with the backdrop of a satirical comic book. Through it all, Business Dog and billionaire Canto manage to skate by. -- Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK CLOAK #3

From the start, Black Cloak 's world has seemed like a fantasy realm on the verge of becoming a sci-fi setting. Black Cloak #3 acknowledges this, wrapping it in the idea of creating order from chaos. The grudges that once would have led to legendary grudges and battles instead are handled by law, and everyone, in theory, face the consequences of their actions. The Black Cloaks are mandated to dole out those consequences, and it's hard not to draw comparisons to real-life law enforcement. Someone with knowledge relevant to the case at hand at one point lays out the story's theme to Phaedra and Pax point blank: people with power can do whatever they want. It's on the Black Cloaks to apply the law to everyone. Black Cloak 's first arc is still unfolding, but one hopes Kelly Thompson isn't drawing comparisons they're unwilling to address head-on down the line. Further, this issue introduces some familiar police story tropes into its narrative, such as the cop with a newborn at home, and some of the ribbing between the partners, while providing some levity, clashes with the gravitas of a murder investigation, especially one that could have such devastating effects on the city. - - Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BRZRKR #12

As conclusions go, BRZRKR #12 is "okay" at best and, at worst, an issue of missed opportunity. As has, unfortunately, been a hallmark of many of the issues of the series from about the midpoint forward, issue #12 seems in a hurry to be going almost nowhere as it wraps up its story in a too quick fashion that's meant more to quickly sweep the complicated parts of the story only to rush into what's next for Unute and Diana in what is arguably a story that should have been a full arch or even an entirely separate series. There are also some thrown in elements and twists in the issue that begs the question as to just how planned or organized this story was from the start. The net result is an issue that feels like a grab bag of good idea parts that don't fully connect, patched together with some tape (the tape being relatively solid artwork) and the hope that the whole thing will fly on the name of its creator. Is it bad? No. But it doesn't quite make it to good, either and instead leaves the reader frustrated by possibility. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

DARKWING DUCK #3

One of my biggest complaints with the first issue of this new Darkwing Duck series from Dynamite was that the first outing felt a bit too "safe." It felt as though we were reading a deleted episode of the original series. Luckily, Deibert and Lauro are moving away from this and injecting some interesting story beats into the life of Drake Mallard while bringing back familiar supporting characters. Seeing Drake retired from the superhero game opens the floor for some dynamic comedy here and it's a nice trend for the series. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

FORGED #1

Even if the plot doesn't feel like it's going anywhere until the final few pages, that's something completely forgivable due to the expansive world introduced in the pages before. It's a dynamic comics universe with even better artwork and together, this creative team has made a genre-spanning smash. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HARROWER #2



The final half of Harrower #2, expertly written by Justin Jordan and perfectly sequenced visually by artist Brahm Revel, is the kind of thing that you could teach a class on. The staging of this slasher action sequence is exquisitely crafted, and if it were in a live-action horror movie it would be proclaimed one of the greatest scenes in the entire genre. Harrower 's first issue was already an impressive start for the series but issue #2 is just as good. Run, do not walk, to pick this up if you're a slasher fan. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

HEXWARE #4

Hexware #4 marks the comic's most intense installment yet, and it will leave sci-fi lovers on a high. As more details about this world's seedy tech underbelly come to light, our heroes find themselves battling threats from every front. But in the end, a bone-chilling cliffhanger leaves one of our favorites exiled with no way home. -- Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #13

No franchise delivers as much unease and tension as Something is Killing The Children , and the same is true of its sister series House of Slaughter . House of Slaughter #13 is a brilliant example of that in action, with writer Tate Brombal playing on the reader's emotions the entire time. You know Sunny is in the lion's den and yet you totally understand why he continues to stay, and any parents out there are going to be tearing their hair out as the issue unfolds. Meanwhile Jace's journey goes to an unexpected place, but the detour was well worth it, and only heightened his personal stakes and the conflicts he struggles with. Artist Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer Andworld Design are exceptional throughout, especially in some of the darker sequences, though it's impressive that a conversation on a bench is just as intriguing. This series has hit a new high point with "The Butcher's Return," and if you're not jumping in you are missing out on simply stellar storytelling. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

I HATE FAIRYLAND #5

I Hate Fairyland #5 strikes out with another wild episode that leaves Gert on the edge of sanity. A wild battle involving KISS wannabes and Chuck E. Cheese extras keeps the colorful series moving this week, and a cliffhanger shows just how done our heroine is with her whacky hell scape. But of course, Fairyland isn't done with Gert just yet! -- Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

IMAGE! #11

Image's penultimate issue to its 30th-anniversary anthology is one of its best installments to date. "The Blizzard" continues to be the book's standout story. "In Hell We Fight" is setting up to be an outstanding series later this year. Pretty Deadly brings in some gorgeous artwork. "The Slacktacular Now" is a funny little laid-back one-shot. How much you enjoy these issues usually comes down to how familiar you are with current Image Comics , but this one holds up pretty well for first-time readers. Bring on the final issue. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

KAYA #6

Kaya #6 steps back from the series' ongoing saga to provide readers some additional perspective. Framed in Jin's memories following his cliffhanger-kidnapping, it provides the story of how Kaya received her magical, golden arm and additional context for the prophecy that drives the pair. Told like a folk tale, it arrives with a bittersweet quality as all of the adults involved are flawed and children are never guaranteed to be safe. That realistic tone applied to a fantastical ensures that it resonates with the ongoing adventures that have drawn readers in. A limited, often trichromatic, color palette creates a distinction between past and present while also supporting impressive explosions of color for moments that require remembering. It's not simply that this origin informs the present, but that it provides an enthralling and brief tale unto itself. Wherever Kaya is heading, it's clear that both the current action and events of the past are constructing an impressive comics epic. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE LAST BARBARIANS #2

This second issue suffers from all the problems that were bringing down its premiere issue. Muddied backgrounds, character designs that look copy and pasted from far superior pop culture figures, and a first-person narrator who does more to dissuade the reader than bring them into this magical realm. There's nothing appealing about The Last Barbarians and this Image series needs a complete overhaul moving forward to bring in readers. The Last Barbarians is simply a chore to get through and I don't know the best way it can change course. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

LITTLE MONSTERS #11

Little Monsters as a whole--and as its name suggests--has constantly grappled with the juxtaposition of children being thrown into unimaginable situations of having a longer life than anyone else while still being frozen in a childlike state, but Little Monsters #11 capitalizes on that theme perhaps most of all. Despite all the tragedies portrayed in past issues, this one feels the most haunting in terms of a divide between the group and their commitment to the respective paths they've embarked on no matter how selfish and perilous their intents are. We see this more obviously through some haunting scenes kiddie scribbles setting the backdrop for more serious situations while other more subtle examples are found through dialogue between characters who are at very different "ages" despite their longevity. It's a tense buildup to what's coming next and makes for quite the cliffhanger. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: MASTERVERSE #2

Tim Seeley's Masters of the Universe anthology series offers another coin flip of a couple of stories. The first, an adventure on the high series by artist E.J. Su and colors by Michael Wiggam, which is... fine. With a multiverse of potential it seems to stray not all that far tonally from Masters of the Universe as a whole. The second story however, Man-at-Arms-for-Hire, is a stunning piece of work. Featuring art by Victor Santos the story is Masters of the Universe by way of Sin City and is a can't miss for fans. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

MONARCH #2

After the horrors of its opening issue, Monarch calms things down with issue #2 this month. The bulk of the story centers around Travon, who is revealed to have been unknowingly sent by the alien invaders to scope out the planet prior to their gruesome invasion. There are some heartfelt moments involving Travon's caretaker sprinkled in, and the invaders' outlook on the human condition cuts a bit deeper than most sci-fi properties. There's still plenty of ground to cover regarding Travon, but this was a solid follow-up issue. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

NO/ONE #1

While its jarring opening takes a few beats to really start going, the debut issue of No/One proves to be a dense, compelling first chapter. The issue outlines the surprising cast of characters in the orbit of a serial killer hacktivist -- or, possibly, his latest copycat. While some elements are still a little convoluted, Kyle Higgins and Brian Buccellato's script manages to pack a wallop of intriguing, well-paced elements into a single installment, with Geraldo Borges' art creating a matter-of-fact vibe along with it. While not perfect, this is definitely an engrossing debut issue, and I'm curious to see what else the book has in store. -- Jenna Anderson?

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

NOCTERRA #12

Scott Snyder, Tony Daniel, and Marcelo Maiolo return to the world of Nocterra for the first new issue in a while (the Val one-shot notwithstanding), and it's a strong return to form. The arc is called "No Brakes," and the issue fulfills that promise. Told mostly in large panels, the issue barrels forward at high speed, filled with kinetic panels, motion lines, and ragged sound effects lettering that all tell the story of people who are more panicked and frantic than they were last time we saw them. Even when it slows down for a backstory dump, it's a quick one that leans heavily on action in the flashbacks. Such an issue could get exhausting if it wasn't paced right, but the aforementioned large panels and the accompanying page layouts keep it moving just fast enough that you're left on a cliffhanger wanting more before you can get sensory overload from the 20-page sprint. -- Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SPY SUPERB #3

Matt Kindt guarantees that the useful idiot at the center of Spy Superb never outstays his welcome by drawing the miniseries to a close in its best installment yet, the very funny Spy Superb #3. There are still plenty of familiar and well executed tropes from Kindt's comics, including outrageous action sequences, fine details in backgrounds and onomatopoeia, and increasingly odd, high-concept focuses for its competent characters. Yet the issue works best when it's simply lambasting its protagonist, the ever-idiotic Jay. Whether he's being dismissed by those who are taking care of him or falling backwards into more lucky victories, his dullard's disposition is a reliable source of humor that's still funny by the final few pages. It helps that Jay doesn't require any exaggeration, unlike every hyper-competent person surrounding him, and becomes the most recognizable figure in the story. Although there's no twist of likability, he remains a mostly harmless, useful idiot whose charm can last just long enough to ensure readers have a great time seeing how this Spy Superb operation ends. - - Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK #5

There are a couple of moments of overwrought dialog and melodrama in Star Trek #5. Otherwise, it's a front-to-back thriller as the confrontation between Sisko's Theseus and Kahless' specially-crafted god killer ship quickly escalates. If Star Trek: Picard 's third season isn't giving Star Trek fans enough of Worf being his best Klingon warrior self, then Star Trek #5 will provide. There are twists and turns here that are legitimately surprising and set the stage for much bigger and more dramatic things to come, all while keeping up the high quality of artwork that has been typical of the comic thus far. The series continues to offer quality Star Trek storytelling on a grand scale. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #1

When it comes to Star Trek: Defiant , Christopher Cantwell and company use the best pieces of the franchise's lore to their full advantage in this worthy go at sci-fi storytelling. Worf takes center stage upon his own Starfleet vessel and assumes its subsequent responsibilities. While that inevitably results in another growly-compliant trope, the dedication to the property is real. Cantwell, Unzueta, and company craft an intriguing debut that's equal parts space opera blasters and political intrigue. The script is certainly a slow burn, but the line art from Unzueta and Marissa Louise helps bring it to life in a spectacularly realistic fashion. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

STAR TREK: RESURGENCE #5

Knowing that Star Trek: Resurgence will have players taking control of a fresh-faced first officer means there were a limited number of endings available to Cmdr. Sutherland, the first officer featured in this prequel comic book miniseries, and one of those possibilities come to pass. Capt. Solano doesn't seem to protest nearly enough to the lengths Sutherland goes to trying to save the ship from the situation that, in large part, Solano is responsible for creating. That the entire crew must keep the mission secret, which is becoming something of a Star Trek cliche, and reads here like an excuse for no one talking about the story within the game itself, makes the issue seem put fully to rest, though time will tell. Nonsensical dialog, weak jokes, and disjointed artwork plague the story, yet it gives Sutherland an epic, if familiar, last hurrah while drawing some interesting parallels between Sutherland and Leah Brahms. This final installment, like the miniseries collectively, is uneven but not without some merit. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #3

The bright and bold colors of this series pair well with Older's optimistic and adventurous tone. It's a fun and breezy read for a variety of different ages, though it never goes too deep below the surface. Depending on what you're after with a Star Wars comic, that could be seen as either a good or a bad thing. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE ARMAGEDDON GAME #6

It may be beating a dead horse to say again that the flagship miniseries of "The Armageddon Game" taking a larger view of the story's events makes it feel a bit hectic and stuffed and unable to affect the more intimate storytelling tone as the other titles tying into the event, but it's true. Yet here, the bigger scale plays somewhat to the issue's advantage as the race toward the climax is in effect. The various characters scattered across the galaxy and dimensions have begun to converge again as the conflict rages across two fronts on Earth - Mutant Town and Burnow Island. Thus, this issue can lean into its grandiosity with heroic last-minute interventions and convey a sense that all hell has truly broken loose. All in all, it's a good time. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN - THE LOST YEARS #2

I have to question the continued use of flashbacks within flashbacks in this miniseries follow-up to The Last Ronin , but otherwise, it's a solid read. We get to see more glimpses of Casey tutoring the next generation of ninja turtles, laying the groundwork for the issue's themes, which revolve around the search for purpose, its value, and the difference between doing what you're told and doing what's right. Seeing Michelangelo wander Japan for a while feels like finally seeing The Last Ronin earn its title, though the issue seems weirdly fixated on some characters' countries of origin. It also brushes awkwardly against the geopolitical realities of Asia, though it mostly feels like scene-setting background noise more than making any political point. Michelangelo's uncertainty regarding how real his brothers are, admitting they everything they tell him might be coming from him, is a nice wrinkle. The Lost Years story might feel unambitious at times since it amounts to Michelangelo's quest to kill the guy he kills before going on the mission he goes on to kill a different guy. Yet, the stellar artwork from both artistic teams makes it worthwhile and does add some context to the original Last Ronin story. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

TIME BEFORE TIME #21

Time Before Time is really starting to cook. After a couple of slower-paced issues in a row, there are now multiple storylines in Time Before Time that are all greatly compelling in their own way. What I'm most fascinated to see in the future is how these arcs will end up converging, which I imagine will happen eventually. Even if this doesn't happen for a bit, though, I still look forward to every new issue of Time Before Time more than any other series I'm reading at the moment. - - Logan Moore

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #12

The Vampire Slayer #12's resolution to the story doesn't quite match the scale of its threat, and the issue doesn't build the appropriate tension. Giles is spending his time waiting to pick someone up at an airport, the scaled-down art style that worked well in previous installments fails to fit the bill here, and the entire thing is resolved by Buffy giving Willow a stern talking to and a hug, which is both somehow less cheesy and less affecting than the "yellow crayon" ending the original "Dark Willow Saga." It all turns out to be steps pushing this supposedly alternate Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe toward another familiar Buffy plot beat. The Vampire Slayer has been uneven, and this issue is another shaky episode. It'll be interesting to see how the series reinvents itself now that the original point of distinction--Willow being the Slayer instead of Buffy--finished and the more familiar status quo takes hold. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WHITE SAVIOR #3

As has been the case with the previous issues of White Savior , Eric Nguyen's artwork is the best thing about this book. His stylish representation of feudal Japan looks slick and has a frenetic energy that looks unique over many other things on the stands. Tragically this is a very wordy series, Nguyen co-writes with Scott Burman, and much of the artwork is covered by the overly complex balloons that take up a lot of real estate. To make it worse, the words covering that art have a poor batting average of being funny. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5