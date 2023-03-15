Bruce Springsteen 1969 Chevelle Heads To Auction

This should go for big money…

Back in the day Bruce Springsteen was The Boss and epitomized what it meant to be cool. Now someone will have the chance to score the famous musician’s old 1969 Chevelle, a car which was appropriately born in the USA.

According to a lot listing for Mecum Auctions, Springsteen owned this American muscle car from 1981 to Christmas of 1987 when it was presented as a gift to recording engineer and mixer Toby Scott. That must have been quite the merry Christmas for the guy because this Chevelle packs a real punch with its 396 big block V8 and 4-speed manual with Hurst shifter.

Scott obviously appreciated the gift because in 1988 it underwent a rotisserie restoration. But, like so many of us, he also must’ve been a chronic procrastinator because the car wasn’t finished until 2020. Apparently, the aim was to get the ol’ Chevelle into the same shape as it was described in Springsteen’s song “Racing in the Streets.”

In August 2020 the muscle car was delivered to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland to be displayed for the public, so perhaps you saw it there with The Boss’ old surfboard in the back. Now, this legend will be crossing the auction block as one of the main attractions for Mecum Auctions’ Indy 2023 event.

Pretty much everything from the LeMans Blue body to the white bucket seats looks perfect in the photos. The lot listing does note that while a period radio is installed it’s not hooked up so you can’t just start jamming out immediately. That’s a small detail we doubt will affect the price much if at all, but it’s nice the seller included that. Speaking of price, interest in this Chevelle should be high, so the potential for some fierce bidding is very real.

