Amazon Prime Video Cancels Show After Just One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled the mystery series Three Pines after just one season, leaving fans heartbroken. The show was adapted from an ongoing series of novels by author Louise Penny, so one season barely scratched the surface of the beloved franchise. Amazon did not state a direct reason for the cancellation.

"We are proud of the work done on the series and the opportunity to work with great partners," a representative for Prime Video told Variety this week, confirming the cancellation. Three Pines premiered on Dec. 2, 2022 and aired a total of eight episodes, concluding on Dec. 23. In that time it covered four mystery stories loosely adapted from Penny's books, each one getting about two episodes. Perhaps most frustratingly for fans, the season ended on a cliffhanger that will now go unresolved - at least on the screen.

Three Pines was created for TV by Emilia di Giorlamo, the head writer. The show starred Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache along with Rossif Sutherland as Jean-Guy Beauvoir, Elle-M?ij? Tailfeathers as Isabelle Lacoste, Tantoo Cardinal as Bea Mayer, Clare Coulter as Ruth Zardo, Sarah Booth as Yvette Nichol, Anna Tierney as Clara Morrow and Roberta Battaglia as Crie. So far, Tailfeathers has had the most prominent response to the cancellation on social media.

"It has been difficult to process the news that there will be no second season of [ Three Pines ] on [Prime Video]," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show. It meant the world to me knowing that this show resonated with such a massive global audience. As an Indigenous actor, I never thought I'd have the opportunity to be the leading woman on a #1 show like this. It was huge. Our stories matter and this show demonstrated that audiences, regardless of background, are hungry for Indigenous content."

"It was an honor to portray Sgt. Isabelle Lacoste with all her nuance, complexity, strength, and flaws," Tailfeathers went on. "Working with our entire cast and crew was life-changing. I learned a great deal and truly loved going to work every day. I'm going to miss working with our Three Pines family with all my heart."

Giorlamo made a post as well, writing: "Thank you for all the overwhelming messages about Three Pines . I know there's a lot of disappointment that the show won't be returning and I'm sad for the wonderful cast, crew and fans. I was not involved in the conversations and negotiations around renewal but I have been told Left Bank, Sony and Prime Video all wanted to bring the show back but were unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement."

The lone season of Three Pines is streaming now on Prime Video. Penny's books are available in print, digital and audiobook formats wherever books are sold. There are 19 books in the series to date, including the one that was released just last month.