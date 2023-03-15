Candlelight Vigil: Community members gather to support Zuber family

As a Columbia County family seeks closure for the lost of a loved one, community members gathered for a candlelight vigil hosted by the Zuber family and the Justice For Sarah Zuber group.

More than 50 people attended the 6 p.m. event at Rainier City Park Monday, March 13.

Though it had been a rainy day, the sun broke through the clouds, and a rainbow appeared as the group gathered for a statement from Sarah Zuber’s parents, Randy and Rebecca Zuber.

“In difficult times, we have a tendency to revert into one’s own self. To pull away from our loved ones, our friends, family. To hide, to withdraw, to seek to be alone, often we don’t know who to turn to even though there are people all around us. Maybe it is trust, or oftentimes it is that we just don’t have the energy to seek someone out,” Rebecca Zuber said. “It has been four years today, and yet it was yesterday in the heart of those closest to her. When Sarah was killed, our family was shattered. Our family was shattered in slow motion; we didn’t even realize the depths of that brokenness until recently.”

On March 13, 2019, Sarah Zuber’s body was found by her sister Katie Zuber, on the side of Neer City Road in Rainier, less than 400 feet from her home. After an investigation by a major crimes team, Oregon State Medical Examiner Rebecca Millius ruled that the death was accidental and caused by “combined deterious effects of acute ethanol (beverage alcohol) intoxication and hypothermia due to exposure.”

In a letter issued to Columbia County media outlets in October of 2022, Rebecca Zuber outlined that the family had reservations about the findings of the investigation and how the investigation was handled.

“From the beginning, Sarah’s suspicious death investigation was handled incompetently,” the letter read. “Because no trained special investigative crime team is available in Columbia County, Sarah’s case suffered a plethora of mishaps, missed opportunities, miscommunication, half-completed interviews and lost evidence.”

The Justice For Sarah Zuber Facebook page, a page created to bring awareness to the ongoing plight of the family, now has around 2,000 followers.

Now, four years later, because of public interest, the case has been reopened by the Columbia County District Attorney. District Attorney Jeff Auxier stated to the Chronicle in early February that he believes the original outcome of the case was correct, but that the investigation has been reopened and turned over to the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Based on recent requests from the public, I have reopened the investigation and have turned over the investigative materials to the Oregon Department of Justice so they can independently review the case,” Auxier said. “We are currently waiting to hear whether they agree with our conclusion, or whether they have recommendations for us in terms of additional investigative steps we could take. If they think we missed something during the first investigation, we will promptly conduct any follow-up they recommend.”

Auxier said that having a group of independent and experienced attorneys and investigators review the case was the best way to start reopening the investigation.

With the DOJ investigation underway, Auxier hopes that will bring the four years of disquiet for the family to an end. In her address to the gathering at the vigil, Rebecca Zuber thanked those who have continued to help the family in their time of need.

“In 2019, we were too withdrawn to notice all the ways the community loved on us. And again now, we have a new movement to draw out answers and closure to this very personal, yet public tragedy. Today, we want to say thank you. Two small words for such a huge emotion,” Rebecca Zuber said. “Many are gathered tonight, and thousands more online who have spent hundreds of volunteer hours and given personal testimony, opinions, specific tips, and information regarding Sarah’s investigation. This in itself is a major testimony of what happens when a community gathers together around a family in mourning and a daughter whose young life was taken.”

Follow this developing story at the thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.