CoD Modern Warfare 2 Season 02 Reloaded Patch Notes

We have reached the halfway point of Season 02 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 , which is when they plan to make updates to each of the current seasons. Players can expect to see updates, added maps, and new guns.

We can expect changes to be added to MW2 on March 15 at noon est. Here are the highlights of what we know and can expect with the new update.

New MW2 Bans and Balances

According to Raven Software on Twitter , the Season 02 Reloaded update will disable the Bomb Drone in Warzone 2 Battle Royal until balance options are explored.

Also, Infinity Ward said on Twitter that this update will have several weapon balances. One in particular that will have players excited is the KV Broadside, and Dragon Breath rounds are included in this balance.

New MW2 Map

Something many players have been excited about is the prospects of a new map. It's been confirmed that Himmelmatt Expo is being added, which is a 6v6 map.

Via Call of Duty : Operation Himmelmatt Expo | Switzerland | Day 111, 11:37

Factions Deployed: SpecGru / KorTac

"Get your winter jacket and prepare to deploy to the Himmelmatt Expo, an idyllic company retreat nestled in the Swiss Alps. Attendees for the upcoming Oil & Gas Summit 2023 will have to delay their arrival, however, as combat breaks out on the site between SpecGru and KorTac forces."

"This new 6v6 Multiplayer map launches on March 15 alongside Season 02 Reloaded in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II . On this medium- to large-sized Multiplayer map, Operators will navigate through the main event center and its neighboring amenities, which include the Pool, Sauna, and an upscale Restaurant. Catch breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains while booking it across the snowy streets; then get back to the task at hand and secure victory."

New Raid Episode

If you play Raid, players will be happy to hear that there will be a new episode coming to MW2. According to Activision, players will have to "identify and acquire the attached payload" playing as Captain Prive, Gaz, and Farah.

From Call of Duty : "Complete Raid Episode 02 to unlock the “Bad Boonie” Operator Skin for Captain Price, which can be used across Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 online modes."

New MW2 Gun

Another new gun is being added to the Weapon Vault. Players can expect the Marsman Rive, Tempus Torrent, to be able to be unlocked by getting 25 double kills with Marksman Rifles. You will also be able to purchase a bundle in the CoD Store if you want to unlock this without completing the challenge.

All Squad Sizes for Warzone 2

A complaint you consistently see throughout Social Media is the constant changing of how many players you can queue with on the new Resurgence Mode on Ashika Island. Each week, CoD would update the playlist, removing and adding different squad sizes. With the new Season 02 Reloaded update, players will be able to play as Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads.

New Patch Notes for Season 02 Reloaded Call of Duty MW2

Weapon Balancing

» Assault Rifles «

STB 556 Added minimum damage against Armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)



» Light Machine Guns «

RAAL MG Reduced far-range damage Small increase to close range damage Reduced headshot damage Reduced upper torso damage Increased recoil

RPK Reduced walking speed Reduced muzzle velocity

Sakin MG38 Reduced damage range



» Marksman Rifles «

Crossbow Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges



» Submachine Guns «

MX9 Increased mid-damage ranges

BAS-p Increased sprint to fire time Increased damage ranges

PDSW 528 Slightly offset weapon, while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility

Vel 46 Increased close damage ranges Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility

Lachmann Sub Reduced movement speed Reduced aim down sight speed Improved recoil control LM Nebula Barrel Improved damage range Improved recoil control



» Shotguns «

KV Broadside Reduced lower torso damage 12 Gauge Ammo Reduced damage ranges Reduced close-range damage Dragon’s Breath Ammo Reduced damage ranges Reduced close-range damage Global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon’s Breath maximum residual damage

Bryson 800 and Bryson 890 Increased headshot damage on all slug type ammo Added minimum damage against armor



Attachments

» Global «

Flinch Reduced recenter speed for Flinch Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns



» Ammunition «

Hollow Point Rounds Removed bullet velocity penalty

Frangible Rounds Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet’s impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player) Removed damage range penalty

Overpressure Rounds Removed recoil penalty Increased flinch imparted on Players

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Reduced residual damage while burning

12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs Added minimum damage against armor



» Underbarrel Launchers «

Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers

Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers

Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers

» Stocks «

Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications

» Bipod Grips «

Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip

CORE BP2 Bipod Grip: Fixed bug in stat reporting Added hip recoil control Reduced hip walking speed Removed ADS penalty Added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles



» Underbarrel Grips «

Reduced ADS penalty on all under barrel grips

Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips

» Muzzle Attachments «

Breachers Greatly reduced ADS penalty Added hip movement speed buff

Flash Hiders Reduced ADS penalty



» Optics «

Reduced ADS penalty on holo optics

Removed movement penalties on holo optics

Reduced ADSand movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics

Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes

» Comb Attachments «

Fixed Handling stat UI on: Shlager TTF3 Riser FSS Ammo Sleeve PD-A40 Sleeve Wingman Comb FSS EL-T Pouch



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where equipping some attachments to the KV Broadside shotgun would cause Players to not be able to Infil into DMZ

Fixed Heartbreaker Crossbow Blueprint’s reticle appearance in Killcams

Fixed an issue that prevented Crossbow bolts from penetrating water

Equipment

Frag Grenade Damage against armor increased

Claymore Damage against armor increased

Semtex Damage against armor increased



Audio

Submix fixes that were affecting enemy footstep volume

Equalized sand footsteps to better cut through the mix, similar to dirt & concrete

Fixed an issue that caused War Tracks to randomly stop playing when in active in a vehicle

Fixed an issue preventing the War Tracks of a Patrol Boat's driver from being heard while in the Patrol Boat turrets

UI/UX

Update Requires Restart If the title requires a restart due to an update, it will restart automatically

New Menus All new menus for Weapon and Camo Challenges Added a Store tab for Players to see all available bundles for a specific weapon

New Party Queuing Party queuing allows players to automatically join a friend’s party once they are finished with their active match. Just like inviting friends to a party or channel, you can access party queuing via the in-game social menu.



Bug Fixes

Global

This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

Fixed issue where Players were hearing incorrect team faction voiceover on certain maps

Fixed an issue where a Player’s squad number would appear inside a ping for a vehicle

Fixed an issue where the Last Stand revive was not interrupted when a Player was hit with a Shock Stick

Flash and Stun grenade blast will no longer kill Players at low health

Fixed a handful of issues that would cause the target marking feature of the Spotter Scope to persist when not aiming down sights

Throwing Knives can now kill Recon Drones and Bomb Drones

Fixed an issue with the Gus Operator sometimes appearing without a full character model during a match

Killstreaks

Fixed an issue where the Player would lose a placed Sentry Gun if they try to pick it up while diving

The Player's field of view will now reset properly when transitioning to a new round if they were in a Cruise Missile sequence when it happened

Killstreak command actions from the Wheelson and VTOL are now disabled when a Player is in Last Stand

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from marking a Mortar Strike and Precision Airstrike position through certain fences

Fixed an issue causing Care Packages to time out while a Player is using it

Fixing an issue that played an incorrect voice over when pinging an Overwatch Helo

Fixed an issue that could cause the Player's view to be looking downwards after using a Cruise Missile

Equipment

Fixed an issue preventing the Drill Charge from eliminating Agents in Battle Royale and DMZ

Field Upgrades

Fixed an issue where enemy C4 models destroyed by a Trophy System would not delete

Fixed an issue preventing the Trophy System from destroying Cluster Mines as they are being deployed

Fixed an issue where DDoS was not working properly on the Recon Drone and Bomb Drone

Adjusted the deployment position for the Recon Drone and Bomb Drone within a train so they will no longer destroy themselves immediately afterwards

Fixed a duplication issue with the Deployable Cover when picking up another Field Upgrade on the ground in Battle Royale and DMZ

UX/UI

Fixed an exploit where Players could sometimes equip two of the same weapon

Fixed an issue where changing the receiver in Gunsmith on the Blissful Ignorance Blueprint (SP-X 80) would kick a Player to the previous menu

Fixed an issue where the weapon preview camera sometimes pointed at the Secondary weapon when the Primary was selected

Fixed an issue allowing Players to access the Loadout Drop menu after the game has ended

Fixed an issue causing Navigation bar headings to be cut off in some languages

Fixed an issue causing Private match menu headers to occasionally overlap in some languages

Fixed an issue where a Player’s full ATVI ID was not showing in Play of the Game

Fixed an issue where some Players would display a garbled clan tag

Fixed an issue where the Gus Operator would sometimes appear without a full character model

Fixed an issue where some Players’ Operator would disappear in the pre-game lobby

Fixed an issue where the background would not load when backing in and out of Showcase

Social

Fixed various issues affecting Social notifications

Fixed an issue where splitscreen was displaying channels incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Friends List scroll bar would sometimes disappear while scrolling

Fixed an issue affecting the displayed Lobby elapsed match time

Fixed various issues affecting Displayed Party Members

Fixed an issue where Queued Party Members display when they are in a Private party but not in Lobby

Fixed an issue affecting Queued Party Members in View Party Panel

Fixed an issue causing Members in Voice count to appear incorrectly

Fixed an issuing causing “Join Player” option to appear for people that are already in the Player’s Party Queue

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the “Invite to Party” option to not appear while in a Lobby

Fixed an issue causing Party member client search states to not appear correctly on screen when the Party leader initiated a queue

Fixed various issues with Party Queuing, including Party Members Join/Invite availability

Fixed an issue causing Players in a Party that are kicked for inactivity to be removed from the group

Fixed an issue to improve Social Hub Tile actioning

Fixed an issue affecting Queued Party Members in Game Chat

Fixed various issues affecting Game Chat in Parties

Vehicles

Fixed an issue causing vehicles to sometimes run over enemy combatants after unloading them

Fixed an exploit where Players could use an ATV to push teammates into the ceiling of some buildings

Fixed an issue causing neutral vehicles to crush Players resulting in death, instead of moving them out of the way

Fixed an issue causing some vehicles to get stuck under the Exfil chopper in DMZ

Fixed an issue causing the vehicle explosion danger indicator to disappear when a Player was still in range of the vehicle explosion

Fixed an issue making vehicle explosive damage too high in Battle Royale and DMZ

Fixed an issue preventing Players from deploying a Claymore on the Heavy Chopper

Fixed an issue causing the Heavy Chopper to take damage from explosions far away from it

Fixed an issue preventing windows on vehicles from breaking if the Player enters from the roof through that window

Fixed an issue causing vehicles parked at extreme angles to become unusable

Fixed an issue causing the Inflatable Decoy to not stick to the train when it inflates

Fixed an issue where the Player would be instantly killed when colliding with a vehicle at the top of an ascender

PC Settings

Audio

PC users will have an audio update allowing Players to select stereo or surround outputs. This option will default to stereo if not set. We have been investigating clips which appear to only include the front left and right channels, when the output on some PCs may default to surround - resulting in missing channels of audio.

Gyro Aiming Ratcheting

A "Gyro Ratcheting" setting has been added in the Controller category (Advanced tab) for Season 02 Reloaded. This option improves the Player experience by allowing a Player to disable manually the Gyro function by pressing a specific button, that can be chosen by the Player among several options, to be able to reposition the controller as desired. Players looking for more controls regarding the Gyro Aiming experience should customize this setting.

Accessibility

Inverted Flash

An "Inverted Flash" option has been added as an accessibility option in the Interface category for Season 02 Reloaded with two values: Off (default behavior) and On (added behavior). This option allows to change the color of the flash effect of the flashbang tactical grenade from white to black. We recommend adjusting this option for Players who feel discomfort when affected by the full white screen effect of the flashbang tactical grenade. Duration and visual are at parity between the two values of the option, providing no competitive advantage.

SPECIAL OPS

Cooperative

General

Added a new fill bar for Last Stand and Dog Tags to match Battle Royale and provide additional clarity for downed teammates

Added new challenges to the Co-op Pool of Daily Challenges

Fixed an issue where equipment UI could appear as orange or flicker white

Low Profile

Fixed an issue allowing Players to use aerial equipment during Infil

Fixed issue that could cause Player to become temporarily invincible

Defender: Mt. Zaya

Fixed an issue preventing Players from driving enemy vehicles

Fixed an issue where enemy pilots could be seen floating in the sky

Fixed bug that would prevent Players from restarting the mission if the bomb goes off

Fixed an issue with map borders so Players can no longer exit map while in vehicles

ATOMGRAD RAID EPISODE

A Weapon XP token is now unlocked for each completion of the Raid

Added 1 Camo to the regular loot pool

Added additional clarity in the AAR for all Raid related unlocks, including, Operator unlocks, Veteran completion unlocks and the random rewards

Added a Kit Select to allow players to modify their kits in-game if needed

Added clarity to which rewards are unlockable and which rewards are already unlocked via a list in the lobby

Removed Raid Assignment requirement so Players can easily queue through the Party Finder with no barriers

Added unique [CLASSIFIED] Reward Type

Added "Special Ops Kit Boost" to Raid Store Bundles which allows Players to gain 10 stars per Kit and instantly unlock all Kits upon purchase

Added “Vote to Skip” functionality for in-game intro cutscenes

Fixed an issue where an extra oxygen tank icon could appear on the screen of the equipped Player

New Map

Himmelmatt Expo Mix business with pleasure at Himmelmatt Expo, a new Core (6v6) Multiplayer map situated on a European mountainside.



New Modes

Drop Zone Capture and hold the Drop Zone to earn points in this chaotic team-based mode. For every 15 seconds that the Drop Zone is occupied, a Care Package containing a Killstreak will be dropped in the vicinity.



One in the Chamber Load into the match with a pistol, one bullet, and three lives. Each player fights for themselves, and a single shot to any part of the body earns the elimination, granting the attacker one more bullet for the next fight.



All or Nothing Equipped only with Throwing Knives and a pistol with no ammo, each Operator must fight for themselves in a race to earn 20 eliminations. Earn additional Perks by eliminating enemies, starting with the Scavenger Perk to allow for ammo pickups.



Bug Fixes

Fixed several out of bounds and collision based exploits across 6v6 maps

Addressed spawn issues on Farm 18

Fixed an exploit for capturing a point in Control on El Aliso

Ranked Play

Restrictions

The following have been restricted in Ranked Play to match updated Call of Duty League rules: Weapon Tuning (All) Kastov 762 Assault Rifle

Players should notice that existing Weapon Tuning will revert to default options in-game, but we recommend that you review your classes before your first match.

Quality of Life

Improved visual feedback when a match is canceled because a player left within the first 30s.

The Skill Division Rewards screen now displays rewards from all Divisions by default.

Added Top 250 Profile images for a handful of CDL Pro players who were previously missing them.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented players from selecting the CDL Operators and equipping an earned Ranked Play Skin.

Addressed a visual bug that suggested a player's SR had been reset.

Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing an unintended Suspension after backing out of searching for a match before the lobby was formed.

Warzone 2.0

QUALITY OF LIFE

Killstreak Availability The existing “Airspace is too crowded” message will now have a trailing “for X seconds” attached to it to add better context for players.

Cluster Strike & Precision Airstrike Improvements Improved the Airstrike danger notification to be more consistent based on each damage location. Improved directional tracing to prevent the Precision Airstrike targeting from sometimes landing behind the Players. Players will now be notified when calling a Cluster Strike or Precision Airstrike if they are too close to the affected zone.

Give-Up Timer Consistency The give-up timer while downed is now more consistent across modes and will last at least 3 seconds.

Navigation Pings Increased the scale of navigation pings on the Tacmap and Mini-Map for improved readability.

Armor Break The text has been removed from the Armor Break notification (when breaking all of an opponent’s Armor Plates) for improved clarity, whilst the icon has remained.

Auto-Looting Armor Plates As Armor Plates are a critical part of the gameplay loop, Players will now automatically pick up Armor Plates as long as they have available inventory or Backpack space.

Spawn Protection Spawn Protection will now disable at 25 meters, up from 19 meters, from the ground or a grounded player in Battle Royale modes. We will continue to refine as we move forwards given the importance of this feature to redeploying players.

Resurgence Killfeed The killfeed will now display who is about to redeploy when their Resurgence timer reaches 0.



UI/UX

Spectating Friendly pings and splash screens are now visible to spectators.

Gas Mask Loot cards for gas mask now more accurately reflect their damage amounts.



Bug Fixes

Fixed some issues causing rainbow glare to appear on the horizon in Al Mazrah (Xbox only).

Tac Map & Minimap

Fixed an issue preventing elevation arrows on map icons not accurately indicating their position.

Fixed an issue causing the Counter UAV to affect Player maps even while outside of the effective range.

PLAYLIST

Al Mazrah



Standard Solos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Off Duos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Quads Max Players: 152 Assimilation: Refill



Ashika Island

Resurgence Solos Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off Duos Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off Trios Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off Quads Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off



All squad sizes for Resurgence will be available through Season 02 Reloaded! For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board .

EVENTS

Warzone’s 3rd Anniversary! To celebrate three years of Warzone, Players will be able to redeem a new free gift each day via the in-game Store that are symbolic of memories made since its surprise launch on March 10, 2020.Rewards:

Verdansk Anniversary Calling Card

Verdansk Emblem

Caldera Anniversary Calling Card

Blacksite Completionist Calling Card

Blacksite Sticker

Blacksite Emblem (Animated)

Stronghold Calling Card

GENERAL

Bomb Drones Bomb Drones have been temporarily removed while we fine tune them.



GAMEPLAY

General

Pacing Balancing As a team we are focused on two core areas of the pacing of Battle Royale: The combat engagements in the mid-game The regain opportunities in the late game We will be addressing this across Season 02 Reloaded and going into Season 03, with the first change being a guaranteed “Restock” Public Event in the 4th Circle. Future improvements will include: More ground loot Supply Boxes, especially in the North of the map Resurgence Supply Boxes being sprinkled throughout the map Additional Ammo Caches And more…



Gameplay Adjustments Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Light Helo The Light Helo has been disabled in Solos. We are protective of the Solos squad size being a fair and balanced experience, and the Light Helo went against that ethos.

Contract Availability Increased the number of Contracts revealed over the course of the match to increase their availability in later circles.

Final Circles In-Season We are temporarily disabling final circles in the north-western section of the map while we work on improvements for upcoming seasons.

In-Season

Ashika Island | Resurgence

Redeployment Drones Redeployment Drones are currently active across Ashika Island and will remain live as part of the Resurgence experience.

AI Combatant Departure As the Path of the Ronin event comes to an end, the Shadow Company operatives that have occupied the island will depart in pursuit of their next mission. Players will now be public enemy number one for Search & Seizure Contracts and the Data Heist Public Event.

Circle Balancing The first circle will be approximately 20% larger, and more likely to be on land, to better enable a successful Infil.

Pacing Balancing Actions that affect the Resurgence Countdown have been adjusted to allow for more windows of opportunity to Team Wipe the opposing team.

Buy Station Availability Improvements have been made to better spread the Buy Stations more evenly through the map.



Bug Fixes

Redeploy Token

Fixed an issue allowing Redeploy Tokens to appear in Buy Stations even after the Gulag had closed.



DMZ

GAMEPLAY

We have updated the usage requirements for Building 21 Access Cards: Players no longer need to bring Building 21 Access Cards into the match by equipping them prior to infiltration At least one Player in a squad must have a Building 21 Access Card in their Inventory to allow infiltration If a Player does infil to Building 21 with an Access Card in their Backpack, they will lose that card if they do not extract with it This change only impacts Building 21 Access Cards and not the Access/Key Cards for locked spaces inside Building 21, as those must still be equipped in your Backpack prior to infiltration

Enemy combatants in DMZ can now operate or arrive in a variety of vehicles, not just the Armored Truck

We have added some variations to infiltration and exfiltration points

The Destroy Supplies Contract has been updated to reveal the 4 closest safes, instead of revealing all safes within a distance of the Contract

Reduced the total number of vehicles in Modern City for more even distribution of vehicles throughout Al Mazrah

Enemy combatants now have a small chance to drop upgraded weapons upon death

BUG FIXES