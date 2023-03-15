Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

San Diego River flooding in Mission Valley

By Amber Coakley,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYXEp_0lJlNbbG00

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego River is flooding in Mission Valley due to heavy rainfall that is forecast to continue Wednesday morning before decreasing into the day.

According to National Weather Service data , the river level had almost reached 6 feet by 5 a.m. Looking ahead, NWS predictions show river levels may reach a peak of 10.8 feet by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 10:45 a.m., all road crossings along the San Diego River in Mission Valley were closed due to flooding, the City of San Diego said in a tweet.

Road preparations begin ahead of storm

Residents can expect flooding in the area, particularly at Fashion Valley Road which is a problematic area that frequently floods during periods of heavy rainfall.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez was on the scene Wednesday morning to get a first-hand look at the rising river. She said large branches and other debris could be seen rapidly moving in the water.

Avenida Del Rio is blocked off near the San Diego River due to the river flooding.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Swift Water Teams area strategically placed around the city as heavy to moderate rain continues in the region. FOX 5 confirmed those teams were seen patrolling the area near Fashion Valley Road Wednesday morning.

Authorities are encouraging the public to use extra caution while traveling, allowing extra space between vehicles as the storm passes through.

“As always, we remind people to heed the signage and barricades. It only take small amount of water to damage your car and perhaps carry you away. Turn around, don’t drown,” said Mónica Muñoz, a spokesperson for San Diego Fire-Rescue’s Communications Department.

According to NWS predictions, water levels for the San Diego River are expected to gradually decrease as the storms exits Wednesday evening; however, more rain may arrive Friday as a low pressure system moves toward the California coast.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
San Diego Swift Water Rescue on high alert as water swamps flood prone areas
San Diego, CA3 days ago
San Diego rainfall totals: This area received over 5 inches of rain in two days
San Diego, CA3 days ago
More rain has fallen so far in 2023 than the entire year of 2022 in San Diego County
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sinkhole closes road in El Cajon: police
El Cajon, CA6 hours ago
Sewage spill leads to Oceanside Beach closures
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
Port of San Diego bans sidewalk blocking outside Rady Shell
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
City completes lake walking trail
Escondido, CA1 day ago
Bluff collapses in North County
Encinitas, CA2 days ago
RV catches fire out along Jamul road
Jamul, CA6 hours ago
Storms continue to impact pothole repairs for City of San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
North County sinkholes cause disruptions for residents
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
Photos: San Diego battered by rain & wind
San Diego, CA3 days ago
San Clemente buildings still in peril from tumbling cliff
San Clemente, CA1 day ago
Moderate rainfall continues to soak San Diego, but a break is expected
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Another Week, Another Storm. A Look Into Next Week's Rain And Snow
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Flooding blocks road to North County homes
Escondido, CA3 days ago
New sinkholes open up across San Diego after recent rain
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Farm animals left stranded after gushing water leads to road closure
San Diego, CA3 days ago
'They cannot say no to leaving the sidewalk': San Diego officials call for ban on homeless encampments
San Diego, CA1 day ago
State Route 78 closes for sinkhole repair work
San Diego, CA2 days ago
SeaWorld San Diego rescue team discusses beached whale death
San Diego, CA1 day ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Plan to demolish La Jolla's historic La Casa de Los Amigos moves ahead after alternatives stall
San Diego, CA1 day ago
150 tiny homes to be built for San Diego homeless
San Diego, CA11 hours ago
Proposed ‘safe parking lot’ for homeless to include live-in-ready campers, city says
San Diego, CA2 days ago
It’s ‘ridiculicious’: Popular ‘best-burger’ joint opens first San Diego location
Carlsbad, CA13 hours ago
7,500 San Diegans expected to attend St. Patty’s O’Beach Party
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Naval Base Coronado closed due to incident at gate
Coronado, CA17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy