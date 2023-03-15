Open in App
KRMG

Six popular midsize SUVs score poor marks on rear-seat safety

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WyIZb_0lJlNEUf00

A new crash test study has shown that several popular midsize SUV models scored poorly in ratings for rear-seat safety, CBS News is reporting .

>> Read more trending news

The study, conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), found that of the 13 midsize SUV models tested, all earned good marks for driver protection, but six of the 13 scored poorly when it came to rear-seat safety.

“The majority of the midsize SUVs that we evaluated have a lot of work to do to improve safety for the rear seat position,” Raul Arbelaez, vice president of the IIHS Vehicle Research Center, told CBS News.

“We just saw injuries, injury measures on the dummy, that were too high on the chest,” Arbelaez said. “High levels of head and neck forces.”

The six models scoring poorly for rear seat safety were the Honda Pilot, the Hyundai Palisade, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Jeep Wrangler 4-door, the Mazda CX-9 and the Nissan Murano, according to Autoblog.com

The test simulated a 40 mph front-end crash. IIHS added a test dummy to the backseat during the test crashes.

The IIHS found that the risk of a fatal injury in the backseat is 46% higher compared to the front seat.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
10 Deputies And State Hospital Workers Have Been Charged With Murder After Allegedly Smothering A Black Man To Death
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC1 day ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Mother of Jan 6 rioter confronts judge as he’s sentenced to 40 months for spraying chemicals at police
Washington, DC1 day ago
Minnesota elementary school music teacher claims 'the goal' is to confuse students about gender: video
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Former president Trump attends NCAA Wrestling Championships in Tulsa
Tulsa, OK8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy