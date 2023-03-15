64-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by motorcycle near Bradenton, FHP says

A 64-year-old man from Palmetto died after being hit by a motorcycle while he was trying to cross State Road 70 in Bradenton on Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The fatal crash happened around 11:57 a.m., when a 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman from Canada were on a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound on SR 70 and 87th Street East in the inside lane with other vehicles ahead of them.

The man from Palmetto was standing in the median of the intersection.

He attempted to walk across the westbound travel lanes and walked into the flow of traffic ahead of the motorcycle, causing traffic to brake abruptly, the release said.

The motorcycle driver veered to the right to avoid crashing into vehicles ahead.

At the same time, the man from Palmetto continued walking across the road and was hit by the motorcycle.

The impact threw both the Canadian man and woman off their motorcycle. According to the release, the man suffered critical injuries while the woman suffered serious injuries.

They were taken to Blake Hospital.

The man from Palmetto was pronounced dead by EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating this fatal traffic crash.