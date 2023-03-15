Open in App
Bradenton, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Bradenton Herald

64-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by motorcycle near Bradenton, FHP says

By Robyn Murrell,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QE3aq_0lJlLQlj00

A 64-year-old man from Palmetto died after being hit by a motorcycle while he was trying to cross State Road 70 in Bradenton on Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The fatal crash happened around 11:57 a.m., when a 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman from Canada were on a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound on SR 70 and 87th Street East in the inside lane with other vehicles ahead of them.

The man from Palmetto was standing in the median of the intersection.

He attempted to walk across the westbound travel lanes and walked into the flow of traffic ahead of the motorcycle, causing traffic to brake abruptly, the release said.

The motorcycle driver veered to the right to avoid crashing into vehicles ahead.

At the same time, the man from Palmetto continued walking across the road and was hit by the motorcycle.

The impact threw both the Canadian man and woman off their motorcycle. According to the release, the man suffered critical injuries while the woman suffered serious injuries.

They were taken to Blake Hospital.

The man from Palmetto was pronounced dead by EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating this fatal traffic crash.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bradenton, FL newsLocal Bradenton, FL
Suspected shoplifter shot at Bradenton mini-mart, police say
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Missing Manatee County man found safe
Palmetto, FL2 days ago
13 catalytic converter thefts reported in Bradenton within 2 days; could be connected to cases outside city
Bradenton, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Car catches fire after crashing into Panera Bread at The Shops at Wiregrass
Wesley Chapel, FL1 day ago
Clearwater man killed tenant renting dead mother’s house, police say
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Clearwater man murders renter of home that was owned by his deceased mother, police say
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Shooting in Sarasota puts two men in hospital
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Pasco deputies ask for help identifying remains found in Hudson
Hudson, FL1 day ago
2 Men Shot When Fight Broke Out Overnight At Sarasota Party
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
One person has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Search for missing Florida veteran turns up cars submerged for over 40 years
Palm Harbor, FL2 days ago
New Port Richey Police Investigating Overdose Death After Woman’s Body Found In Hotel Room
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
Largo Man Dies After Clearwater Surf Style Shooting, No Arrest Made Yet
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Sarasota police investigating late-night shooting
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Arcadia Police Department Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Drug Trafficker
Arcadia, FL1 day ago
'We are optimistic...': Pinellas County deputy still in hospital, doing OK after Sunday shooting
Pinellas Park, FL3 days ago
Construction burglaries are up, Manatee sheriff says after 2 caught on helicopter video
Palmetto, FL3 days ago
Police: Crash cleared in north St. Pete intersection
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
Man accused of killing Tampa mother turns himself in: HCSO
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Authorities trap 10-foot alligator in St. Pete neighborhood
Saint Petersburg, FL20 hours ago
Police identify 23-year-old killed after Pinellas County chase-turned-shootout
Saint Petersburg, FL5 days ago
'They weren't worth 5 seconds': Family fights for charges to be filed after serious motorcycle crash
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Construction at Sarasota Bradenton airport will close sidewalk between parking, terminal
Bradenton, FL3 days ago
Nursing home employees arrested for alleged battery of residents in St. Pete
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
WESLEY CHAPEL: Firefighters battle house fire in Pasco County
Wesley Chapel, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy