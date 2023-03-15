4 fishing spots in Tampa Bay, FL

Ready to make good use of the cooler weather this week + weekend? We recommend goin’ fishin’.
We’ve got four scenic spots perfect for some awesome angling, whether you’re an experienced offshore fisherman or just want to throw a net and see what bites.
St. Pete Pier | 30 minutes before sunrise-11 p.m. | 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg | Free | Head to the end of the popular public pier to cast your line at the fishing deck. And if you forget bait, line, or other essentials, you can stock up at the adjacent Gator Jim’s Tackle.
Picnic Island Park | Sunrise to Sunset | 7404 Picnic Island Blvd., Tampa | Free | This park looks right out over the Bay, has a large fishing pier, 24/7 boat ramp, restrooms, dog park, and more — and is an incredibly romantic sunset spot.
Bay Vista Park | 30 minutes before sunrise-11 p.m. | 7000 4th St. S., St. Petersburg | Free | There’s lots of places to fish at this South St. Pete park. We like the fishing pier, the floating dock, or just right into the water offshore. Plus, bring your camera to take some awesome shots of the Skyway.
Ballast Point Park | Open 24 hrs | 5300 Interbay Blvd., Tampa | Free | Located at the tip of Bayshore, this park has a long fishing pier with some overhang coverage, a boat ramp, and equipment rentals. Note: saltwater fishing licenses are required.
