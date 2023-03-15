Open in App
Hanover, NJ
TAPinto.net

Friday Nights at Mennen Arena to Host Finale this Week

By TAPinto Staff,

3 days ago

HANOVER, NJ - Friday Nights at Mennen Arena will host its finale on Friday, March 17th. The NJ Coalition for Education and Positive Choices along with the Office of the Morris County Sheriff have sponsored these weekly events.

The event will start at 7:30pm and will have a $9 admission fee which will include skate rental.

This week's event will have a special guest:  Sharon's Studio of Dance and Music.

This major initiative by The NJ Coalition for Education and Positive Choices, in conjunction with Mennen Arena, was developed to provide families, especially children, with an opportunity to have fun with their friends in a safe, chaperoned, healthy, drug- free environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VukHJ_0lJlKCuG00

