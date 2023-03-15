Ted Lasso season 3 is here and we’re watching it in Nike’s AFC Richmond collection
By Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Reviewed,
3 days ago
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
In case you missed it, the highly anticipated third season of Ted Lasso premieres today , and we couldn't be more excited to see AFC Richmond hit the pitch again (and if one of Ted's signature pep talks also motivates us in real life, so be it!). As we eagerly jump into the Apple TV+ series to see if Nate's season two revenge move will end with a redemption arc, or if Keeley and Roy's relationship can weather new horizons, we're thinking of ways to add a touch of Ted Lasso into our everyday lives. Today, Nike dropped a new collection of official AFC Richmond merch that we can't add to cart fast enough.
Whether you want to show support for everyone's favorite fictional soccer team, are hoping to meet your sweetie on Bantr, or just want the world to know that "Football is Life," the Nike AFC Richmond collection has you covered with official jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies and scarves. Shop the drop below, and be sure to stream season three of Ted Lasso now on Apple TV+ .
