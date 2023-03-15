Open in App
Bayonne, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bees Knees Sing Their Way to Victory

By TAPinto Bayonne Staff,

3 days ago

BAYONNE, NJ - The Bees Knees of Bayonne High School landed 1st place at the Varsity Vocals International Championship of High School A Cappella (ICHSA) Mid-Atlantic Quarterfinal held at Bayonne High School on February 25.

The tournament consists of over 200 groups competing in quarterfinals and semifinals in eight regions nationwide. Eight groups competed at this ICHSA Quarterfinal and performances were critiqued by a panel of five judges in the categories of Vocal Performance, Visual Performance and a Subjective Rank.

The Bees Knees took the stage with confidence and an infectious energy, Director Samantha Herskowitz noted. Doris Gonzalez earned the Outstanding Soloist award for the whole competition and Aiden Carr was selected as the Outstanding Vocal Percussionist. The whole group was also awarded “Best Choreography” for their entire set.

This is The Bee’s Knees’ second year competing in the ICHSA circuit taking 2nd place in last year’s Quarterfinal.

“I could not be more proud of The Bee’s Knees for their performance. They show up to every rehearsal ready to work and improve on their set, Herskowitz said. “Celebrating together after winning the Quarterfinal will forever be a memorable moment for all members of the group. We are all so excited to continue competing in the Semifinal!”

The Bees’ Knees will next compete at the ICHSA Semifinal which will be hosted at Neptune High School on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 pm.

Winners for each region will move on to the Finals on April 28 at The Town Hall in New York, NY.   To purchase tickets in advance, visit https://www.freshtix.com/events/ichsa-mid-atlantic-semifinal-at-neptune-high-school-2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXFCx_0lJlK32y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFwHk_0lJlK32y00

