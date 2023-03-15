Open in App
New York Post

NYC pol Juan Ardila facing calls for criminal probe, resignation after sex assault claims

By Zach Williams, Carl Campanile,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Mgzj_0lJlJivB00

Controversial Queens Assemblyman Juan Ardila is facing calls for him to resign after two women came forward this week accusing him of sexual assault.

And now a Democratic city councilman is calling for a full criminal probe.

Ardila, 29, is accused of forcibly touching two women at a 2015 party while they were intoxicated, with the Queens Chronicle reporting Monday that he had also allegedly kissed and exposed himself to one of them.

The women, who asked the paper to withhold their identities, said they came forward after finding out that Ardila had been elected to the Legislature in 2022.

“He is someone I consider predatory on a pathological level,” the first accuser told The Post.

Now Ardila is fighting for his political life after a growing number of fellow Democrats turned on him.

“Allegations made against Assembly member Ardila are deeply troubling and require a full and thorough investigation,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

“If these disturbing accusations against him are found to be true, Assembly member Ardila should resign,” Richards said.

On Tuesday, Queens Councilman Robert Holden called on the district attirneys of Manhattan, Queens and The Bronx, as well as the NYPD, to investigate the sexual assault claims.

“The two women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault by Assembly Member Ardila deserve to have their voices heard and receive justice for the harm done to them,” he wrote the cops and prosecutors.

Holden added, “I trust that you will take appropriate action to investigate these serious allegations and charge Assembly Member Ardila for violating the law.”

Ardila did not deny the women’s allegations in a statement released Tuesday , but he did appear to apologize for “past” actions.

“I want the public to know that I am deeply apologetic for my past behavior and acknowledge that my actions have caused great harm,” Ardila said.

“I recognize that this harm was not only to the individuals who came forward, but extends beyond these victims, and impacts survivors everywhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YG0Cq_0lJlJivB00
Two women have accused Assemblyman Juan Ardila of sexually assaulting them at a 2015 party.
juanardilanyc/Instagram

Yet Ardila noted that he believes in “second chances” while expressing “hope” he will “earn one with our community” despite the calls for him to resign.

The first-term beep appeared unmotivated to take action on Ardila until City Councilman Robert Holden called Richards out by name while making his own case that Ardila was not fit to serve considering the allegations and other past behavior by the freshman legislator.

“Juan Ardila’s record of racism, xenophobia, homophobia, anti-Semitism, reckless driving and now sexual assault has disqualified him from office,” Holden said.

“His actions are reprehensible and unacceptable, and they should be disavowed at all costs by elected officials, like Donovan Richards, unions and other groups. Sexual assault must never be tolerated.”

Holden defeated Ardila in the 2021 City Council primary election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Glks_0lJlJivB00
City Councilman Robert Holden was the first Democratic pol to call on Ardila to resign.
Alec Tabak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0zup_0lJlJivB00
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards says Ardila should resign for the public good following the sexual assault allegations.
James Messerschmidt for NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RTWn_0lJlJivB00
Juan Ardila previously faced controversy for social media posts filled with anti-Semitic and homophobic rhetoric.
juanardilanyc/Instagram

Democratic State Committee member Danielle Brecker, who represents an Assembly district adjacent to Ardila’s, also called on him to resign via Twitter Tuesday over the “breach of trust for constituents.”

“These allegations must not be ignored. They are serious, disturbing, and the Assembly Member’s response has not been adequate,” she wrote. “The way forward is for Assembly Member Ardila to resign.”

Ardila apologized nearly one year ago after The Post revealed what he later called “offensive language” in past social media posts filled with racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments.

Ardila received support in the past from US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whose district includes parts of Queens, and other prominent progressives.

“The congresswoman believes he should step down, and we will be withdrawing his Courage to Change PAC endorsement, which was issued for his 2022 campaign,” an Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson told the Queens Chronicle Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goKsd_0lJlJivB00
Some prominent progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on the scandal engulfing Ardila, who has received their support in the past.
juanardilanyc/Instagram

Former Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan, who Ardila replaced this year, issued a statement of her own urging his constituents to “find a new representative.”

But state Sen. Jessica Ramos, who endorsed Ardila for the seat, said “Juan needs to work this out with his constituents” in a statement late Tuesday night.

Other Queens pols have yet to weigh in on the matter — including state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz and Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas — who all called on disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down following allegations of misconduct from multiple women, which Cuomo denied.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, whose chamber moved toward impeaching Cuomo in 2021, told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday that he is not calling on Ardila to resign.

“The allegations that were made are serious and the behavior that was described was totally unacceptable. But I think that’s a decision that Juan and his constituents have to think about themselves,” he said, while adding his chamber had no grounds for disciplinary action because Ardila was not an Assembly member at the time of the reported incidents.

Politicians like Holden and Richards are making a similar case as Democrats did with Cuomo by invoking the public interest as a key reason for Ardila to resign.

“Trust in government cannot be possible without accountability from all who have been elected to lead our communities,” Richards said.

