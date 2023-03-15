NYC pol Juan Ardila facing calls for criminal probe, resignation after sex assault claims
By Zach Williams, Carl Campanile,
3 days ago
Controversial Queens Assemblyman Juan Ardila is facing calls for him to resign after two women came forward this week accusing him of sexual assault.
And now a Democratic city councilman is calling for a full criminal probe.
Ardila, 29, is accused of forcibly touching two women at a 2015 party while they were intoxicated, with the Queens Chronicle reporting Monday that he had also allegedly kissed and exposed himself to one of them.
The women, who asked the paper to withhold their identities, said they came forward after finding out that Ardila had been elected to the Legislature in 2022.
“He is someone I consider predatory on a pathological level,” the first accuser told The Post.
Now Ardila is fighting for his political life after a growing number of fellow Democrats turned on him.
“Allegations made against Assembly member Ardila are deeply troubling and require a full and thorough investigation,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.
“If these disturbing accusations against him are found to be true, Assembly member Ardila should resign,” Richards said.
On Tuesday, Queens Councilman Robert Holden called on the district attirneys of Manhattan, Queens and The Bronx, as well as the NYPD, to investigate the sexual assault claims.
“The two women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault by Assembly Member Ardila deserve to have their voices heard and receive justice for the harm done to them,” he wrote the cops and prosecutors.
Holden added, “I trust that you will take appropriate action to investigate these serious allegations and charge Assembly Member Ardila for violating the law.”
“I want the public to know that I am deeply apologetic for my past behavior and acknowledge that my actions have caused great harm,” Ardila said.
“I recognize that this harm was not only to the individuals who came forward, but extends beyond these victims, and impacts survivors everywhere.”
Yet Ardila noted that he believes in “second chances” while expressing “hope” he will “earn one with our community” despite the calls for him to resign.
The first-term beep appeared unmotivated to take action on Ardila until City Councilman Robert Holden called Richards out by name while making his own case that Ardila was not fit to serve considering the allegations and other past behavior by the freshman legislator.
“Juan Ardila’s record of racism, xenophobia, homophobia, anti-Semitism, reckless driving and now sexual assault has disqualified him from office,” Holden said.
“His actions are reprehensible and unacceptable, and they should be disavowed at all costs by elected officials, like Donovan Richards, unions and other groups. Sexual assault must never be tolerated.”
Holden defeated Ardila in the 2021 City Council primary election.
“The congresswoman believes he should step down, and we will be withdrawing his Courage to Change PAC endorsement, which was issued for his 2022 campaign,” an Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson told the Queens Chronicle Tuesday.
Former Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan, who Ardila replaced this year, issued a statement of her own urging his constituents to “find a new representative.”
But state Sen. Jessica Ramos, who endorsed Ardila for the seat, said “Juan needs to work this out with his constituents” in a statement late Tuesday night.
Other Queens pols have yet to weigh in on the matter — including state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz and Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas — who all called on disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down following allegations of misconduct from multiple women, which Cuomo denied.
“The allegations that were made are serious and the behavior that was described was totally unacceptable. But I think that’s a decision that Juan and his constituents have to think about themselves,” he said, while adding his chamber had no grounds for disciplinary action because Ardila was not an Assembly member at the time of the reported incidents.
Politicians like Holden and Richards are making a similar case as Democrats did with Cuomo by invoking the public interest as a key reason for Ardila to resign.
“Trust in government cannot be possible without accountability from all who have been elected to lead our communities,” Richards said.
