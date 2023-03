KMOX's Megan Lynch has the top stories from the KMOX Newsroom for Wednesday, March 15th:

• Kim Gardner files her legal response to an effort by Missouri's Attorney General to declare her in willful neglect of duty

• We get analysis from KMOX Legal Analyst Brad Young

• Gold and silver are hot due to concerns about banking stability

• plus, IL lawmakers consider banning pets from drivers' laps

STL All Local on Audacy

STL All Local on Apple

STL All Local on Spotify

STL All Local on Pandora

@2023 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.