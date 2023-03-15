Major college football game moved to Ireland

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Florida State Seminoles were planning to open their 2024 college football season with a game in Atlanta, but it appears the site of that contest has been moved across the Ocean.

According to a report from Noles247, Georgia Tech and Florida State will now open their 2024 college football season with a neutral site game in Dublin, Ireland.

“Florida State football is expected to open the 2024 football season against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium as a part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, Noles247 has learned from multiple sources. The game will be a Week Zero matchup for the two schools, likely on or near Saturday, August 24th,” Noles247 reported on Wednesday morning.

This is not the first time two college football teams have opened their season in Dublin. Last year, the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers also kicked off the season in Dublin. This year, Notre Dame and Navy are also traveling to Dublin as the teams are set to open their seasons on August 26, 2023 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It appears to be a growing trend for college football teams to open their seasons with a Week Zero matchup in Ireland. We’ll have to see if it continues.

