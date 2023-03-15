Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Panthers reportedly adding former first-round tight end

By Sam Neumann,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QBSU_0lJlJIAP00

After parting with D.J. Moore in a blockbuster trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick, the Carolina Panthers are going to need to do everything they can to build a sufficient supporting cast around an eventual rookie quarterback. On Wednesday morning, they got the ball rolling in that direction.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are expected to sign Hayden Hurt. The former 2018 first-round pick will be signing a three-year contract to become Carolina’s starting tight end, reports ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. Hurst will join a tight end room in Carolina that includes Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas.

Hurst was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, who later traded him to the Atlanta Falcons, where he enjoyed a career year in 2020. After spending two years in Atlanta and having his fifth-year option declined, Hurst signed a free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals and became one of Joe Burrow’s more reliable targets in 2022. This past season, the 29-year-old Hurst hauled in 52 catches with 414 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Now, he’ll likely be a security blanket for whoever Carolina selects with the No. 1 overall pick. While he wasn’t the biggest remaining skill player on the free agent market, he’ll certainly add value to head coach Frank Reich’s offense in 2023 and beyond.

[Ian Rapoprot on Twitter , Jeremy Fowler on Twitter ]

The post Panthers reportedly adding former first-round tight end appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Jimmy Garoppolo thanks 49ers; George Kittle bids farewell to former teammates
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Bears release veteran quarterback
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Trea Turner grand slam, Team USA’s win thrill WBC fans
Miami, FL5 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
Alabama player could pursue legal action after New York Times allegation
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Former 5-star recruit makes transfer decision
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Giants sign former Ohio State record-breaking receiver
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY19 hours ago
49ers sign former top 5 draft pick
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Kamala Harris loudly booed during March Madness game
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Eagles will have a new backup quarterback in 2023
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Top player reveals why he’s signing with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Zach Edey gets brutally honest about Purdue future
West Lafayette, IN12 hours ago
Rick Pitino sends clear message to Barack Obama
New Rochelle, NY2 days ago
NFL world reacts to major Cowboys & OBJ news
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Softball world buzzing over historic upset
Brookings, SD2 days ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Browns Lose CB Greedy Williams to Eagles in Free Agency
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
José Altuve’s WBC injury sparks huge reaction from MLB world
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Report suggests Rasheed Wallace a target for NC A&T job
Greensboro, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy