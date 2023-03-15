How much snow could Denver see on Thursday?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Weather in March in the Mile High City can be a roller coaster ride. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Wednesday before taking a nosedive into the 20s.

Meteorologist Travis Michels said that rain will change to snow in Denver by 3 a.m. with winds increasing overnight. Clouds will linger with the snow sticking around through 9 a.m. Thursday in the metro.

How much snow could fall?

The warm temperatures and initial rain will keep the impact at a minimum in the Denver metro area.

The Pinpoint Weather team said the city could see up to an inch of accumulation.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by March 16.



The foothills and south along the Palmer Divide could see 2 to 5 inches. The high country will see 4 to 10 inches of total snowfall with this storm.

March is typically the snowiest month of the year in Denver. The city averages 11.3 inches of snowfall during this month. So far, there has been no measurable snowfall.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here .

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.

