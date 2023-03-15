Open in App
Manheim, PA
11-Year-Old Girl On Bicycle Struck In Hit-Run In Manheim: Police

By Jillian Pikora,

3 days ago
A bicycle in the middle of the road. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle.

The unnamed girl was wearing her helmet when the 2008-2012 silver Honda Accord struck her in the 6400 block of Brodbeck Road, Manheim Township on Feb. 8, 2023, at 6:37 p.m., Northern York County Regional Police Department, said the following day.

The car was driving east when the passenger side mirror struck the girl who was traveling in the same direction, according to the police.

She was taken to the hospital by her parents for non-life-threatening injuries, the police explain in the release.

Pieces of the car's passenger side mirror were found on the scene, which is how investigators determined the make and model of the vehicle.

The police are searching for the vehicle and its driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.

