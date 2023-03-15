Who is The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson?

She wrote: "Going into this journey, I had no idea what I was walking into. But wow, was it an experience of a lifetime. I was challenged and pushed to a level of vulnerability that I didn’t know was possible for myself. Through the highs and lows, I grew as a person through it all and was able to discover depths of myself, and that is the true victory.
"To the friendships made: a group of girls as supportive and loving is something that is so beautiful. I could not have made it to this point without y’all. The bond we all share with one another is like no other, and I know that I have you all in my corner for life.
"To Zach, thank you for allowing me to be apart of your journey. You provided a constant safe space showing grace, compassion, and always allowed me to share parts of myself that were hidden. I wish you nothing but the best as your journey continues!
"Lastly thank you to every single producer, and staff behind the scenes. The love and support never went unnoticed and I will always be appreciative for all that you did for me.
"Thank you to bachelor nation and all the fans for the love. I LOVE YOU ALL.
"One thing I know is true: the best is yet to come! 🤍🌹
#thebachelor#bachelornation."
