CHARITY Lawson became a fan-favorite on season 27 of The Bachelor.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, it was revealed that Lawson will be the star of season 20 of ABC's The Bachelorette.

Charity Lawson in an Instagram post from January 27, 2023 Credit: Instagram/@charitylawson

Who is The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson?

Lawson was born on December 31, 1995, in Columbus, Georgia to her parents David E. and Vickie Lawson, who have been married for more than 47 years.

The 27-year-old is a child and family therapist.

She graduated with a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.

Viewers got to know Lawson when she appeared on season 27 of The Bachelor, which stars Zach Shallcross.

The season premiered on Monday, January 23, 2023.

During her time on the hit TV show, Lawson opened up about her past relationship, which she described as "emotionally abusive."

As noted by PEOPLE, during her one-on-one date in Estonia, the reality star told Shallcross: "The relationship prior to being here was … it was an emotionally abusive relationship for me.

"I never honestly felt what it feels like to be seen as a partner or to be seen as a girlfriend."

She revealed that her previous partner cheated on her with someone she knew and said: "It just became this really vicious cycle of manipulation."

Lawson made it to Shallcross' final four but was eliminated following her hometown date, which aired on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Yahoo! described Lawson's exit as "one of the most emotional moments in Bachelor Nation history."

When will Charity Lawson star as The Bachelorette and what is she looking for?

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, it was revealed that Lawson will star as the next Bachelorette during The Bachelor: Women Tell All.

As reported by Variety, the episode was filmed on February 24.

As People discussed, host Jesse Palmer asked Lawson if she would be the next Bachelorette.

Lawson said: "Stop! Is this for real? No way! Oh my God, I'm gonna cry."

Palmer replied: "Is that a yes? Will you do it?"

Lawson accepted the offer, saying: "Absolutely! 100 percent!"

She continued: "I've waited forever to find the love of my life. It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after."

Fans will get to see Lawson star in season 20 of The Bachelorette during the summer of 2023.

Charity Lawson in an Instagram post from December 31, 2022 Credit: Instagram/@charitylawson

The exact date of the season's premiere is yet to be announced.

ABC states: "As the Bachelorette, Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is.

"With parents who have been married over 47 years, Lawson has been instilled with the confidence of knowing what she deserves and is eager to find a lasting love matching their example."

What did Charity Lawson say about her experience on The Bachelor?

Lawson took to social media to express her thoughts regarding her experience on The Bachelor.

On March 14, 2023, she shared an Instagram post in which she discussed her time on the television show.

She wrote: "Going into this journey, I had no idea what I was walking into. But wow, was it an experience of a lifetime. I was challenged and pushed to a level of vulnerability that I didn’t know was possible for myself. Through the highs and lows, I grew as a person through it all and was able to discover depths of myself, and that is the true victory.

"To the friendships made: a group of girls as supportive and loving is something that is so beautiful. I could not have made it to this point without y’all. The bond we all share with one another is like no other, and I know that I have you all in my corner for life.

"To Zach, thank you for allowing me to be apart of your journey. You provided a constant safe space showing grace, compassion, and always allowed me to share parts of myself that were hidden. I wish you nothing but the best as your journey continues!

"Lastly thank you to every single producer, and staff behind the scenes. The love and support never went unnoticed and I will always be appreciative for all that you did for me.

"Thank you to bachelor nation and all the fans for the love. I LOVE YOU ALL.

"One thing I know is true: the best is yet to come! 🤍🌹

#thebachelor#bachelornation."

Season 27 of The Bachelor continues to air on Mondays from 8pm to 10pm ET on ABC.