Famed singer, popular classical/hip-hop duo among top Modesto area entertainment

Patti LaBelle brings her hits to the Gallo Center, as does the musical duo Black Violin. The annual camellia show returns, along with much more Modesto area entertainment planned for March 18-24.

Patti LaBelle

Known as the “godmother of soul,” Patti LaBelle is a Grammy winner and legendary hit-maker who will play at the Gallo Center. Her songs include “Lady Marmalade,” “When You Talk About Love,” “New Attitude,” “If Only You Knew” and “On My Own.” Limited tickets were available at press time.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 22

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $79-$129

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Black Violin will bring its music to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Michael Macsuga/Submitted by Gallo Center for the Arts

The Black Violin Experience

Black Violin is led by classically trained string players Wil B. and Kev Marcus. Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band blends classical and hip-hop music. They’ll bring their show to the Gallo Center for the Arts.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 23

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Camellia show

The Modesto Camellia Society returns with its show at the E.&J. Gallo Winery administration building. The annual event will show off award-winning camellias. There also will be camellia plants available for sale. Experts from the Camellia Society will offer tours of the Gallo camellia collection.

WHEN: 2-5 p.m. March 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 19

WHERE: E&J Gallo Administration Building 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: camelliasocietyofmodesto.org

Ronstadt Revue

Singer Gesenia and her band perform a tribute to Linda Ronstadt, in both English and Spanish. Guest John Beland was Ronstadt’s band director during her hit-making years. He’ll share Ronstadt stories and musical collaborations during the show at the Gallo Center.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 24

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Opera Modesto

The “High Cs, Soldiers and Sondheim” concert will be presented at Mistlin Art Gallery by Opera Modesto. Featuring Alicia Hurtado, Max Hosmer and Jordan Williams, selections will be from “Barber of Seville.” “Daughter of the Regiment,” “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Phantom of the Opera” and more.

WHEN: 2 p.m. March 19

WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$50

ONLINE: www.operamodesto.org

MozART Group

The four artists from MozART Group put their own unique spin to classical music. Touring since 1995, the artists coming to the Gallo Center present classical compositions in a humorous way.

WHEN: 5 p.m. March 19

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

BODYTRAFFIC

BODYTRAFFIC is a contemporary dance company that brings cutting-edge theatricality to its performances. The group brings its production to the Gallo Center for the Arts.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 21

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Battle of the Bands

The top eight bands from the State Theatre’s Battle of the Bands competition will perform for prize money. A panel of judges will award $5,000 to the winning group, while an audience vote will determine which band gets a $1,500 prize.

WHEN: 7 p.m. March 18

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Film competition screening

The State Theatre will show the top 16 short films from its 48 Hour Film Competition. The red-carpet event will celebrate local filmmaking and award cash prizes.

WHEN: 7 p.m. March 24

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

This classic swing band originally was formed by Glenn Miller in 1938. The group’s hits include “Moonlight Serenade,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “A String Of Pearls,” “Tuxedo Junction” and “In The Mood.” The present orchestra was formed in 1956 and will play at the Turlock Community Theatre.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 22

WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive

TICKETS: $39-$69

ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org