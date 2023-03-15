Famed singer, popular classical/hip-hop duo among top Modesto area entertainment
By Pat Clark,
3 days ago
Patti LaBelle brings her hits to the Gallo Center, as does the musical duo Black Violin. The annual camellia show returns, along with much more Modesto area entertainment planned for March 18-24.
Patti LaBelle
Known as the “godmother of soul,” Patti LaBelle is a Grammy winner and legendary hit-maker who will play at the Gallo Center. Her songs include “Lady Marmalade,” “When You Talk About Love,” “New Attitude,” “If Only You Knew” and “On My Own.” Limited tickets were available at press time.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 22
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
Black Violin is led by classically trained string players Wil B. and Kev Marcus. Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band blends classical and hip-hop music. They’ll bring their show to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 23
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
The Modesto Camellia Society returns with its show at the E.&J. Gallo Winery administration building. The annual event will show off award-winning camellias. There also will be camellia plants available for sale. Experts from the Camellia Society will offer tours of the Gallo camellia collection.
WHEN: 2-5 p.m. March 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 19
WHERE: E&J Gallo Administration Building 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto
Singer Gesenia and her band perform a tribute to Linda Ronstadt, in both English and Spanish. Guest John Beland was Ronstadt’s band director during her hit-making years. He’ll share Ronstadt stories and musical collaborations during the show at the Gallo Center.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 24
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
The “High Cs, Soldiers and Sondheim” concert will be presented at Mistlin Art Gallery by Opera Modesto. Featuring Alicia Hurtado, Max Hosmer and Jordan Williams, selections will be from “Barber of Seville.” “Daughter of the Regiment,” “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Phantom of the Opera” and more.
The top eight bands from the State Theatre’s Battle of the Bands competition will perform for prize money. A panel of judges will award $5,000 to the winning group, while an audience vote will determine which band gets a $1,500 prize.
This classic swing band originally was formed by Glenn Miller in 1938. The group’s hits include “Moonlight Serenade,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “A String Of Pearls,” “Tuxedo Junction” and “In The Mood.” The present orchestra was formed in 1956 and will play at the Turlock Community Theatre.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 22
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive
