DeSantis praised for revoking liquor license of drag show venue: ‘Get woke, go broke’



G ov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is making good on his word to take legal action against venues that allow minors to attend drag performances , drawing a range of reactions.

On Tuesday, DeSantis filed an administrative complaint through Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation against the Hyatt Regency Miami.

DeSantis moved to revoke the Hyatt Regency Miami’s liquor license because it allowed minors to attend the “sexually explicit” Christmastime drag show performed at the James L. Knight Center on Dec. 27, 2022. The Hyatt Regency Miami owns the liquor license at the venue.

The move has drawn both praise and ire across social media.

“Get woke, go broke,” conservative commentator Proud Elephant tweeted .



Another tweet defended the move, noting it was “not because of the drag queens, [but] because the drag queens were promoting sexual deviancy in front of children.”

Yet others blasted DeSantis’s complaint for having “pathetic” evidence .



The governor had warned that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows

In December, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin told the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation it could lose its license if it allowed minors to attend the Drag Fans “A Drag Queen Christmas” event.

“Sexually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance,” Griffin’s letter said . “If you allow children to attend the Drag Fans drag show at your facility, you are putting your license in jeopardy.”

