Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Torrey Highlands business forced to close due to ongoing leaks after storms

By Laura Acevedo,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fR2u0_0lJlE8X100

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A small business owner in Torrey Highlands is dreading the next round of rain hitting San Diego due to ongoing leaks and flooding on her property.

The Stem Zone Maker Space is a relatively new business, born out of an idea during the pandemic. It's a place for kids and adults to get creative with hands-on, STEM-related crafts.

The business has been closed for almost a month after rain during Valentine's Day week came spilling inside. Founder and owner Carrie Herndon said over 34 ceiling tiles have either fallen or suffered water damage.

Since mid-February, weekly storms have brought even more rain inside the business.

"My computer got destroyed, everything that was on my desk destroyed, everything in our storage closet has been water damaged," said Herdon, who is a former teacher.

Herndon said she's been forced to cancel all workshops, birthday parties, and other events usually hosted at The Stem Zone. She's frustrated that the landlords and property managers haven't fixed the problem.

According to Herndon, she's asked to be let out of her lease, move to a vacant lot in the same shopping center, or stop paying rent while the issue is fixed, but she told ABC 10News those requests have been denied.

She also said she's now draining her savings and college fund for her kids to pay rent and stay afloat.

The property management company in charge, illi Commercial Real Estate, sent ABC 10News the following statement regarding the situation at the property:

Joint work between the ownerships has been/ is being performed including efforts to replicate the rain and leaks with a hose during the dry weather as Southern California anticipates more rain to come.

Remarkably heavy rains and winds have inundated Southern California and San Diego County challenging all flat roofs.

Property Management has had Professional Roofers, Plumbers, and Site Representatives out to the premises multiple times during the course of the leak (Four times in the past week alone, not including today's visit). The team will be on site again tomorrow.

Sourcing the leak above Stem Zone is difficult as it is located in a joint use building on the property that has apartments on the second floor which are owned and operated by the adjacent apartment building; The subject retail space in question is directly under these apartments.

Pursuant to the terms of their lease Stem Zone is required to carry Liability insurance. As an added measure of advisement, upon delivery of all premises in the portfolio we suggest that each tenant carries Business Interruption Coverage as well as Merchandise Protection Insurance which protects business owners from monetary damages from unprecedented events such as this.

Herndon said they do have insurance and are assessing the damages and waiting for the cause to find out if they are covered by their policy.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
North County sinkholes cause disruptions for residents
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
Another Week, Another Storm. A Look Into Next Week's Rain And Snow
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Weather Forces Closure of San Diego Freeway Until March 20
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oceanside sinkhole deepens, work underway to prevent more damage to homes
Oceanside, CA1 day ago
Heavy Rains Leave Backyard Pool in San Clemente Dangling on Cliff Edge
San Clemente, CA2 days ago
Mission Valley River Crossings Closed After Storm Drenches San Diego; Flooded SR-78 Partially Reopens
San Diego, CA3 days ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
It’s ‘ridiculicious’: Popular ‘best-burger’ joint opens first San Diego location
Carlsbad, CA11 hours ago
New sinkholes open up across San Diego after recent rain
San Diego, CA3 days ago
City completes lake walking trail
Escondido, CA1 day ago
12 mobile homes in Vista evacuated due to nearby sinkhole
Vista, CA2 days ago
SR-78 closure extended to repair sinkhole
Oceanside, CA1 day ago
Plan to demolish La Jolla's historic La Casa de Los Amigos moves ahead after alternatives stall
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Bluff collapse in Encinitas shuts down section of San Elijo State Beach
Encinitas, CA2 days ago
Proposed ‘safe parking lot’ for homeless to include live-in-ready campers, city says
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Several people, dogs escape North County house fire
Oceanside, CA1 day ago
'They cannot say no to leaving the sidewalk': San Diego officials call for ban on homeless encampments
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Vista Blue Mountain Sold and What's To Come
Vista, CA3 days ago
Pacific Coast Highway Temporarily Closed After Landslide
Dana Point, CA3 days ago
Senior mobile home community in Oceanside could see rent spike
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
One of drivers injured in East San Diego crash dead after days in hospital
San Diego, CA8 hours ago
Westbound SR-78 closure to last into weekend for emergency sinkhole repairs
Oceanside, CA3 days ago
Formerly homeless man gets people housed and off the streets in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
City of San Diego sues Hyundai and Kia
San Diego, CA1 day ago
7,500 San Diegans expected to attend St. Patty’s O’Beach Party
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle in North County
Vista, CA17 hours ago
Car crash into gas pipeline prompts evacuations; 1 hurt
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Here’s the next Dump Day event in the San Diego area
San Diego, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy