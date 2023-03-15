Open in App
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Eason on his midyear enrollees: Talent level 'off the charts' - 'They’re going to make us a lot better'

By Gavin Oliver,

3 days ago

Nick Eason has already been impressed by the midyear enrollees in his position group, both as players and as people.

Clemson’s defensive tackles coach spoke last week about what he’s seen thus far – both on and off the field – from Peter Woods, Vic Burley and Stephiylan Green.

“First of all, they’re all good human beings, good people,” Eason said. “Come from good families, great character guys. They’ve been handling their business off the field, and they show up every day ready to work and ready to learn.”

Woods, Burley and Green all enrolled at Clemson in January as big-time prospects. Woods and Burley were billed as five-star prospects by at least one of the major recruiting services, while Green was a highly regarded four-star recruit.

Woods was the highest-ranked among them, checking in as the top defender and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to ESPN. Burley was ranked as high as the No. 32 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports, and Green was ranked as high as the No. 110 overall prospect in the class by Rivals.

The touted trio is as advertised, based on what the talented freshmen have shown Eason early in spring practice.

“In terms of talent level, off the charts – all three of them – and they’ve showed up this week,” Eason said. “I’ve seen a lot, and some of it has been surprising. But they’re very well developed.”

Woods hails from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., while Burley attended Warner Robins (Ga.) High and Green went to Rome (Ga.) High.

Eason credits their high school coaches for getting them ready to play at the college level, and said “they’re really ahead of the curve in terms of technique and fundamentals.”

“You can tell they’ve been very well coached at their particular high schools,” Eason said. “Their high school coaches and their head coaches and position coaches did a really good job with them, so I commend them for that. I’ve reached out to their position coaches at Thompson, at Warner Robins and at Rome, and they’ve done a really good job of coaching those guys.”

Woods recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season, while Burley finished 2022 with 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. Green posted 68 tackles, 25 of which were tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and contributed 10 sacks to go with two interceptions, including a 32-yard interception return touchdown, in 2022.

While the youngsters still have plenty to learn, Eason believes Clemson’s defensive line will be better with them being a part of it.

“There’s always things to improve,” he said. “As we get more and more into our install, heads start spinning a little bit, start thinking a little too much. But that’s part of it, being a young guy.

“But they’re going to make us a lot better. When you can bring in talent, man, it squeezes everybody to get better. So, they’ve been truly just a huge addition for our defensive line, bringing those young guys in here, and they’re just going to make everybody better. So, just excited to watch them continue to develop, and got a great plan to develop their skills and make them become the best version of themselves so they can have an opportunity to play this year for us.”

