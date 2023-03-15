Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Rigor Behind Training as Flo Jo in Upcoming Biopic

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is opening up about the grueling process it took to take on her latest role as Florence Griffith Joyner in the track and field athlete’s upcoming biopic.

In a recent red carpet interview, the Girls Trip star said that she trained for more than a year to prepare for the role, adding that she is now “fast enough to smoke you’re a*s.”

The 43-year-old further dished that to mold her body to look similar to the legendary Olympian, she had to schedule her fast-moving career around lots of sleep.

“I schedule sleep, eating, and rehearsing. I was an athlete in high school and I am an athlete right now.”

When asked how fast she could sprint, she said, “fast enough to smoke your a** on the damn beach in the dry sand. Don’t play with me. I will get you! You could be my rabbit.”

The Los Angeles native had a tough year in 2022 after allegations surfaced that she was engaged in a sexual abuse scandal with fellow comedian Aries Spears, but she didn’t think that there would be such a heavy push to have her not appear on a Girls Trip sequel, which is set to begin production soon.

The 43-year-old South Central actress was spotted outside the popular The Ivy restaurant in Los Angeles when she was asked about her thoughts surrounding the controversy about having her onboard for the film’s second act, which is rumored to be set in Ghana.

“[I] can’t be concerned with what other people think,” she told TMZ Wednesday. “I gotta be concerned about how I feel.”

She also stated that as long as her costars, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall wanted her to stay as a cast member, she would be there.