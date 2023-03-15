PennDOT seeks public feedback on winter services

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey .

The 17-question survey asks drivers about their expectations for safe and passable roadways, how they rank snow-removal priorities, and how they rate PennDOT’s winter services.

The survey is available through April 6 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses are completely anonymous.

“Our team works hard throughout the winter to keep us moving and keep us safe,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Through the survey, the public can share their comments, expectations, and perceptions which helps us review our operations and ways to enhance public information.”

Respondents are also asked how they receive PennDOT roadway information, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services. During the winter, www.511PA.com offers its standard traffic and incident information while adding PennDOT plow-truck locations, winter roadway conditions, and other services.

You can access the survey from PennDOT by clicking here .

