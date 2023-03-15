Open in App
Lawrence, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Here’s how to watch Kansas men’s basketball vs. Howard in NCAA Tournament

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal,

3 days ago
Kansas men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament stay begins Thursday with a matchup against Howard.

The 1-seed Jayhawks (27-7) are coming in after a loss in the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game against Texas. The 16-seed Bison (22-12) are coming in after a win in the MEAC Tournament championship game against Norfolk State. The two are playing in the West region in the round of 64.

Kansas is looking to embark on a run that’ll allow it to defend its national championship from a year ago. Howard is looking to pull off a monumental upset. The two are facing off inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

With a win, Kansas will move on to play Saturday against the winner of the Arkansas vs. Illinois game.

Here’s how to follow along.

How to watch Kansas men’s basketball vs. Howard

  • When: 1 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, March 16
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: TBS
  • Livestream: NCAA March Madness Live
  • Radio: Jayhawk Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas vs. Howard?

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce will be on the call.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

