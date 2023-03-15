Open in App
Dutchess County, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Only 235 still waiting for power to be restored across the region

By Mike Randall, Poughkeepsie Journal,

3 days ago

The four utility companies serving the Mid Hudson region say only 235 customers are still waiting for power to be restored as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

There were more than 22,000 customers without power at the height of Tuesday's nor'easter, which brought more than a foot of snow to some areas.

Temperatures rising into the 40s on Wednesday helped to accelerate the melting of snow, and expected highs in the 50s today should continue the melting.

Most of the remaining outages belong to Central Hudson customers.

Central Hudson says they still have 218 customers waiting for power to be restored. Of those, 87 are in Dutchess County, and the utility company is still estimating it could be 10 p.m. tonight before all of them have their power restored.

Central Hudson spokesman Joseph Jenkins said Wednesday that Dutchess County was one of the most heavily impacted areas during the storm. The extensive damage done there required additional time to access the site of individual outage locations, and additional time to make the area safe to begin repairs.

Elsewhere in its service area, Central Hudson says 99 customers in Ulster County, 18 customers in Orange County and 14 customers in Putnam County are still waiting to have their power restored. The company currently is estimating the Orange County customers will have their power restored by 1 p.m., while the customers in Ulster and Putnam counties will have power restored by 10 p.m.

Con Edison said it still has 14 customers in Westchester County without power, but hopes to have that power restored before noon.

New York State Electric and Gas only has three customers without power, one each in Putnam, Sullivan and Westchester counties. They are not currently posting estimated restoration times for any of those three outages, which they say they are still assessing.

Orange and Rockland Utilities is not currently reporting any outages.

The National Weather Service issued some updated snowfall totals for Dutchess County. Leading the pack is Hopewell Junction with 16 inches, followed by Fishkill with 12.5 inches, East Fishkill with 12.2 inches, Beekman with 12 inches, Millbrook with 11 inches, LaGrange with 10 inches, and Poughkeepsie and northwest Poughkeepsie with 7.5 inches.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845 .

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Only 235 still waiting for power to be restored across the region

