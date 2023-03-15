Report: Bills sign Wide Receiver Deonte Harty to a two-year deal

Orchard Park N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills add to the wide receiver room as they sign former Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty worth $13.5 million including $5 million guarantee. Our own Sal Capaccio confirms the signing with a $9.5 million base salary.

Harty was a first team All Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2019 with New Orleans as a returner. He was also a Pro Bowl alternate in 2021 before he missed most of the 22 season with turf toe.

Harty has played multiple positions in the Saints offense with 319 plays out wide, 238 from the slot and 15 plays in the backfield.

Harty went undrafted in 2019 and was signed with the Saints, he was also named to PFWA All-Rookie team in 2019. He spent his first four years with the Saints. His best statistical season with the saints where he caught 36 passes for 570 yards.

The 25-year old is going to add speed to the wide receiver room with the Bills. He also averaged 10.1 punt return yards as well as 25.7 kick return yards with the Saints.