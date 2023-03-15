Open in App
WGR550

Report: Bills sign Wide Receiver Deonte Harty to a two-year deal

By Evan Di Pasquale,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJ3tK_0lJl902R00

Orchard Park N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills add to the wide receiver room as they sign former Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty worth $13.5 million including $5 million guarantee. Our own Sal Capaccio confirms the signing with a $9.5 million base salary.

Harty was a first team All Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2019 with New Orleans as a returner. He was also a Pro Bowl alternate in 2021 before he missed most of the 22 season with turf toe.

Harty has played multiple positions in the Saints offense with 319 plays out wide, 238 from the slot and 15 plays in the backfield.

Harty went undrafted in 2019 and was signed with the Saints, he was also named to PFWA All-Rookie team in 2019. He spent his first four years with the Saints. His best statistical season with the saints where he caught 36 passes for 570 yards.

The 25-year old is going to add speed to the wide receiver room with the Bills. He also averaged 10.1 punt return yards as well as 25.7 kick return yards with the Saints.

Photo credit Losi & Gangi
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bills re-sign cornerback Dane Jackson to one-year deal
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Beane knows 2023 might be toughest year to win AFC East
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY22 hours ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC1 day ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Penny Hardaway describes Ja Morant’s new signature shoe -“That shoe can withstand all the pressure that he puts into it.”
Memphis, TN17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy