SOMETHING IN THE WATER lineup announced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The highly-anticipated lineup for Pharrell's SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival just dropped, and some of the music industry's biggest names are set to perform.

Notable acts include Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker and more.

The full lineup:

100 Gecs

Aminé

Ayra Starr

Babyface Ray

Badbadnotgood

Black Sherif

Chika

Clipse

Coi Leray

D4vd

Doechii

Feid

Flo

Flo Milli

Gigi

Grace Jones

Jay Pharoah

Jazmine Sullivan

Jessie Murph

Kamasi Washington

Kaycyy

Kaytranada

Kehlani

Kenny Beats

Kid Cudi

Kitty Ca$h

Latto

Lil Durk

Lil Uzi Vert

Pharrell's Phriends

Lil Wayne

Lil Yachty

Machine Gun Kelly

Maren Morris

Masego

Mumford & Sons

Nile Rodgers & Chic

NLE Choppa

Polo G

Remi Wolf

Riovaz Saucy

Santana

Skrillex

Summer Walker

SWV

The Kid Laroi

Umi

Wale

Weston Estate

Wet Leg

Wu-Tang Clan

Yeиdry Yvngxchris

And, of course, Pharrell himself will be taking the stage and performing in his hometown.

The festival is coming back to the Oceanfront from April 28 to April 30. The inaugural SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival was held in Virginia Beach in 2019.

After Pharrell's cousin, Donovon Lynch, was shot in the Oceanfront by an officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department, he pulled SITW from Virginia Beach and moved it to Washington D.C. for 2022.

However, Pharrell announced the festival's return to Virginia Beach at his Mighty Dream Forum last year.