SOMETHING IN THE WATER lineup announced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The highly-anticipated lineup for Pharrell's SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival just dropped, and some of the music industry's biggest names are set to perform.
Notable acts include Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker and more.
The full lineup:
- 100 Gecs
- Aminé
- Ayra Starr
- Babyface Ray
- Badbadnotgood
- Black Sherif
- Chika
- Clipse
- Coi Leray
- D4vd
- Doechii
- Feid
- Flo
- Flo Milli
- Gigi
- Grace Jones
- Jay Pharoah
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jessie Murph
- Kamasi Washington
- Kaycyy
- Kaytranada
- Kehlani
- Kenny Beats
- Kid Cudi
- Kitty Ca$h
- Latto
- Lil Durk
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Pharrell's Phriends
- Lil Wayne
- Lil Yachty
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Maren Morris
- Masego
- Mumford & Sons
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- NLE Choppa
- Polo G
- Remi Wolf
- Riovaz Saucy
- Santana
- Skrillex
- Summer Walker
- SWV
- The Kid Laroi
- Umi
- Wale
- Weston Estate
- Wet Leg
- Wu-Tang Clan
- Yeиdry Yvngxchris
And, of course, Pharrell himself will be taking the stage and performing in his hometown.
The festival is coming back to the Oceanfront from April 28 to April 30. The inaugural SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival was held in Virginia Beach in 2019.
After Pharrell's cousin, Donovon Lynch, was shot in the Oceanfront by an officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department, he pulled SITW from Virginia Beach and moved it to Washington D.C. for 2022.
However, Pharrell announced the festival's return to Virginia Beach at his Mighty Dream Forum last year.
