Cuba topples Australia 4-3 in WBC quarterfinals

3 days ago

Yoelkis Guibert delivered a two-run single in a pivotal three-run fifth inning to give Cuba a 4-3 win over Australia in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday in Tokyo.

Cuba pitchers recorded 10 strikeouts and Miguel Romero (2-0) earned the win in relief for Cuba. Romero gave up just one hit and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.

Rixon Wingrove went 2-for-3 and drove in all three of Australia’s runs, including a two-run home run in the sixth that brought the Aussies to within 4-3.

Australia right-hander Josh Guyer (0-1) took the loss, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks in one inning.

–Field Level Media

