Dallas Cowboys to release running back Ezekiel Elliott

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be released as early as Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported hours before the official start of the NFL league year.

Elliott, 28, was scheduled to count $16.4 million against the 2023 salary cap and negotiations geared toward lowering that number were unsuccessful, per the report.

Cutting Elliott would save the Cowboys $4.86 million if he’s released Wednesday. Opting to designate Elliott as a post-June 1 cut would save $10.9 million.

Elliott was slowed in the second half of last season by a knee injury and wasn’t fully healthy in 2021. He rushed for a career-low
876 yards and 3.9 yards per carry in 2022 while backup Tony Pollard emerged as a 1,000-yard rusher and big-play threat.

The Cowboys used the franchise tag in March to retain Pollard at a cost of $10.1 million, resulting in a commitment of more than $27 million to the position for 2023.
Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract in 2019.

He ranks third in franchise history with 8,262 rushing yards, 68 rushing and 80 total touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

