Charlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers reach agreement with tight end Hayden Hurst

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

The Carolina Panthers are in agreement on a three-year deal with free agent tight end Hayden Hurst, ESPN and NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Financial terms were not reported. The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Hurst, 29, gives the Panthers a No. 1 tight end. Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble are also on the roster.

Hurst caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games (all starts) for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. He missed time with a calf injury.

Hurst has 177 catches for 1,718 yards and 14 TDs in 70 career games (31 starts) for Baltimore (2018-19), Atlanta (2020-21) and the Bengals. He was selected No. 25 overall by the Ravens in the 2018 draft.

–Field Level Media

