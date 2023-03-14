Urbana man gets 25 years for dealing heroin

URBANA — An Urbana man found with a large amount of heroin when he was arrested for allegedly beating a woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On Monday, Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Dejermaine Pettis, 27, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Beck Drive, after hearing evidence of that crime, others involving drugs and violence, and Pettis’ medical condition from being shot in August 2020.

Pettis is eligible for day-for-day good time and was given credit for 93 days already served.

He pleaded guilty in early February to possession with intent to deliver heroin for drugs found Dec. 11 at the Champaign home of a woman who called 911 about 4:15 a.m. to say Pettis was beating her.

In return for his plea to the Class X felony drug count in that case, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah dismissed other charges in that case of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful communication with a witness.

He also dismissed two other serious criminal cases, one in which Pettis was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a gun, aggravated discharge of a gun and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for allegedly shooting into a crowd of people on Aug. 23, 2020, outside at the Gramercy Park Apartments in west Champaign.

An unidentified person fired back and Pettis was hit numerous times and gravely injured, according to his attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign.

In the last 2.5 years, Propps said Pettis has undergone about a dozen major surgeries. The shooting caused him to lose his spleen, one kidney and part of his pancreas. She said he has also suffered numerous infections and is now in heart failure as a result of being shot.

In the second case Umlah dismissed, Pettis was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine from his Urbana home on May 20, 2022. Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers found a total of just over an ounce of cocaine in his home that day.

Umlah had Champaign police Detective Art Miller testify about the 2020 shooting, in which three other men were shot. Umlah showed the judge a video that suggested there were at least two shooters at the apartment complex.

Propps, however, found two men who were present who both told the judge Monday that they were familiar with Pettis and that he was not shooting. One of those two men had been injured that night.

To further aggravate Pettis’ sentence, Umlah played the 911 recording of the Dec. 11, 2022, call made by Pettis’ girlfriend for the judge.

The woman said Pettis was hitting her and can be heard on the 911 recording to METCAD pleading with someone to stop hitting her.

On the recording, an attack can be heard and the woman whispered to the 911 telecommunicator that “he’s going to kill me.”

After a crash was heard, the phone was disconnected. Police arrived and found Pettis chasing the woman through the house with a hammer in his hands. She had an open wound on her head and injuries to her hand.

Propps said that the woman wrote Rosenbaum a letter in which she maintained that Pettis never hit her with the hammer, but just threatened her with it. She said he had been drinking alcohol and taking drugs before the attack, resulting in violent behavior from him that she had never witnessed before.

Propps said her client has a history of addiction to opiates, worsened by the drugs given him for his injuries from being shot in 2020.

Police obtained a search warrant for the woman’s house and found about 74 grams of heroin, some of it laced with fentanyl; about 38 grams of cocaine; $13,000 cash; and identification to suggest Pettis was staying at the house.

Umlah urged Rosenbaum to sentence Pettis to 45 years in prison, the number of years he agreed to cap his sentencing recommendation at when Pettis pleaded guilty to the heroin charge.

Propps urged the minimum sentence of six years, noting Pettis’ ongoing serious medical needs from having been shot. She also called the state’s case against Pettis for the Gramercy Park shootings very weak, especially in light of the statements of two men who were there who testified that Pettis was not the shooter.

Propps also asked the judge to consider letters of support for Pettis from three women who have given birth to his four children.

When Pettis was arrested on domestic-battery and drug charges in December, he was on probation for a 2019 possession of methamphetamine conviction. He also had other previous adult convictions for battery and possession of controlled substances, according to court records.