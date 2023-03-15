Elliott’s Likely Final Play As a Cowboy Was a Very Sad One

Remember when this happened?

The end of an era is looming in Dallas as the Cowboys are likely going to release running back Ezekiel Elliott in a move that could happen as early as Wednesday, according to multiple reports .

Elliott has spent all seven of his seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys and won two rushing titles during that time.

Elliott’s likely final play with the team, however, was also his saddest play. Remember how that Cowboys-49ers divisional playoff game ended in January? Mike McCarthy & Co. drew up one of the strangest plays you’ll ever see and it didn’t go well at all for Elliott.

Let’s go back in time:

Here's another look at it:

It led to many jokes:

Not the best way for Zeke to end his run in Dallas.