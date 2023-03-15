Clipse, Grace Jones, Lil Wayne Headline Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival

Clipse (a.k.a Pusha T and No Malice), Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Skrillex, Lil Uzi Vert, Mumford & Sons, Lil Yachty, Summer Walker and more top the lineup for Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival, returning to Virginia Beach from Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30.

Should Beyonce Have Told Kelis She Was Sampling Her Song?

Presented by Walmart and produced by IMGoing and Live Nation, the full lineup is 100 Gecs, Aminé, Ayra Starr, Babyface Ray, BadBadNotGood, Black Sherif, CHIKA, Clipse, Coi Leray, d4vd, Doechii, Feid, FLO, Flo Milli, gigi, Grace Jones, Jay Pharoah, Jazmine Sullivan, Jessie Murph, Kamasi Washington, KayCyy, Kaytranada, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Kitty Ca$h, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Masego, Mumford & Sons, Nile Rodgers & Chic, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Remi Wolf, Riovaz, Saucy Santana, Skrillex, Summer Walker, SWV, The Kid Laroi, UMI, Wale, Weston Estate, Wet Leg, Wu-Tang Clan, Yendry, Yvngxchris and Pharrell’s Phriends. Tickets are available now.

YouTube will livestream the festival all weekend on Pharrell’s YouTube channel.

This year marks the first that Walmart has teamed up with Something in the Water as the festival’s presenting sponsor.

“Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA,” said Cedric Clark, executive vice president, store operations for Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to team up with Something in the Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

Pharrell created the festival “to not only unite and empower the community but also celebrate diversity and showcase the magic of Virginia Beach,” according to the announcement. The festival is collaborating closely with the City of Virginia Beach and local partners on free community activations, programming and more available to the public put on with the help of the festival sponsors. Details, taken from the press release, are below:

Black Ambition Events and Opportunities

The Festival is committed to supporting local underrepresented entrepreneurs and positioning them to excel, uninterrupted. With support from Walmart as a Presenting Sponsor, Pharrell’s Black Ambition, a nonprofit initiative working to close the wealth gap through investments in Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs, will host a series of curated events and funding opportunities for entrepreneurs. Activations will include an exclusive So Ambitious Dinner that will connect founders with funders and other ecosystem builders and a Pull Up & Pitch competition hosted in collaboration with Black Girl Ventures that will award more than $50K to local entrepreneurs.

Pusha T and No Malice Reunite as Clipse for Pharrell Williams' 'Something in the Water' Festival

Expanded Collaboration with The City of Virginia Beach

Beyond working with the City of Virginia Beach to execute the activities along the oceanfront, the festival is teaming up with the Department of Economic Development for a small business event at Mt. Trashmore with live music and food on April 14th, partnering with the Public Libraries to highlight their broad offerings, the Department of Human Services to highlight wellness initiatives within the community, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau to draw national and international attention to the city’s broader entertainment-centric positioning and destination offering. Additional programs in collaboration with The City of Virginia Beach to be announced.

Local Music and Community Businesses

In addition to the two primary stages on the beach and the Sunday Pop-Up Church stage, the festival is working closely with local music and entertainment organizers to program the three oceanfront parks located at 17th Street, 24th Street and 31st Street. Social Supply, Team L.A.M.B & Where the Heart Is, and the organizers of Norfolk’s successful R&B Block Party are working with the festival to bring their individual brands of multi-genre entertainment to Something In The Water. For the three days of the festival, each stage will be free to the public and include a marketplace component of local businesses and non-profits invited to help round out the experience.

Beyond the Beach

Festival organizers have worked collaboratively with the Atlantic Avenue Association, Virginia Beach Restaurant Association, other local organizations and sponsors to make sure the festival experience extends well beyond the beach. As in past years, expect a number of creative collaborations with local craft brewers, restaurants, retailers and local venues. The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association has announced “Something on the Menu” – a citywide dining event April 23-30, 2023, in partnership with the festival. In addition, the festival is proud to support “A Seat At The Table” on April 27th from 6-11 pm, a celebration of Black arts and culture featuring live music, prominent artists, food trucks and more — to benefit the Urban League of Hampton Roads, Inc. hosted by Virginia MOCA. The festival will offer a broader “Community” online directory outlining the numerous ways festival-goers can experience more within the community while the community can experience more of the festival. Expect much, much more to come.

Support + Feed Partnership

Support + Feed, founded by Maggie Baird, works towards a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and mitigate the climate crisis. Support + Feed is partnering with Something in The Water and Dr. Eric Esrailian to bring their organization to the community of Virginia Beach with programming & distribution of plant-based meals. Together, alongside SITW they will deliver 5,000+ plant based meals and educational resources to local communities for the next year amplifying the connection between our plates and the climate crisis. By investing in local plant based restaurants and working with community leaders Support + Feed will continue to create impact long after the festival has ended.

Tribeca Film Festival Music Events: A Taylor Swift Talk, J.Lo Doc, Machine Gun Kelly's Acting Breakout and More