Los Angeles, CA
Footwear News

Meagan Good Amps Up Embellished Bralette With Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Strappy Sandals for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Los Angeles Premiere

By Irene San Segundo,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WtUJ_0lJl3HJd00

Meagan Good made a daring appearance on the red carpet of the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” premiere last night in Los Angeles. Good, who plays superhero Darla in the movie, was joined by her co-stars Lucy Liu , Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler and more celebrities who joined the cast.

Lucy Liu Shines in Metallic Dress & 5-Inch Heels at 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Los Angeles Premiere

The “Harlem” actress hit the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre wearing a two-piece ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock.

The sparkling pink and purple look featured a crystal-embellished bralette with thin black straps and a slim-fitting ankle-long skirt with a thigh-high side slit, both covered in multicolored crystals and sequins.

La La Anthony Models New Mea Culpa Collab in Lace Corset & Matching Gloves

When it came to footwear, Good topped off the look with a pair of black sandals by Flor de Maria. The style featured a three-thin strap upper, black pointy sole, and sat on at least 3-inch high stiletto heels.

Besides filming and releasing “Shazam,” this year Good has stayed quite busy promoting the second season of Amazon Prime’s “Harlem.” For her press tours and red-carpet events, the actress has been working with stylist Phillip Uter, who has also dressed celebrities like Elle MacPherson, Adriana Lima and Mila Jovovich. On the red carpet, Uter and Good go for statement dresses with daring cuts and bold shoes to match, usually with sparkling details when not covered in full sequins

Directed by David F. Sandberg, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is an action-adventure film that follows Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) and his fellow foster kids who have bestowed the powers of the gods that transform them into adult superheroes. The team battles a vengeful trio of ancient gods who arrive on Earth in search of the magic that was stolen from them in ancient times. The movie hits theaters on March 17 and features an all-star cast including Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren.

PHOTOS: Meagan Good’s Red Carpet Style Transformation Through The Years

Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Announces Retirement

