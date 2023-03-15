Shawn Mendes & Tommy Hilfiger Team Up for 90s-Inspired ‘Classic Reborn’ Collection

Tommy Hilfiger and Shawn Mendes’ newest capsule collection is going back to basics. The launch follows Mendes and Hilfiger’s 2022 “Classics Reborn” campaign , where Mendes modeled the brand’s sustainable 1985 Program collection.

In the duo’s Tommy x Shawn Classics Reborn line, Hilfiger and Mendes have partnered on a capsule highlighting classic, timeless wardrobe pieces.

The 28-piece collection features an array of pre-90s-inspired, relaxed sweatshirts, jeans, polo shirts, blazers, underwear and separates in versatile hues of navy, white, maroon, tan and brown, retailing from $30-$399. Standout pieces also include a sharp blazer and co-branded varsity jacket in a similar spirit of nostalgic prep.

“I’m so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection,” said Mendes in a statement. “The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items.”

Indeed, sustainability is a core focus of the collection. The line was crafted with upcycled textiles, including ECONYL regenerated nylon, recycled wool, Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), Organic Content Standard (OCS) and Global Recycled Standard (GRS), plus wood fiber-textile blend Circulose. Sustainability is also used in elements like RecycromTM — a dye crafted from reprocessed factory cutting materials-turned-colored powders.

“The Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection marks another step towards realizing our vision for sustainability, as we aim to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All,” said Tommy Hilfiger . “Shawn is an impressive young man and advocate for positive change. We’re proud to partner with him and continue playing our part in creating a more responsible future of fashion.”

The line’s accompanying campaign, shot by Craig McDean, continues these themes with a focus on community and today’s youth generation. Models including Mendes and his sister Aaliyah, Jon Vinyl, Mike Sabath, Ahmad Cissé, Maye Musk, Czarina Kwong, Deprise Lons, Yvesmark Chery and Anita Jane Pathammavong against a sunset sky and a stark industrial interior, emphasizing the clothes’ colors and silhouettes.

The collection will also be promoted through upcoming events in London, Berlin, Milan and Mexico City, as well.

You can now shop the Tommy x Shawn Classics Reborn line at Tommy Hilfiger stores and its website .

