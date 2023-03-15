Open in App
Austin, TX
New 2023 study: This Texas city named one of the best places to visit in the U.S for young adults

By Annita Hamilton Freeman,

3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew Texas tourism would be booming for weekend getaways?

A tourism website called Go City ranked the best cities in the U.S. for young adults to kick back and relax on their vacations. But be careful, after a few days of relaxation in these cities, you may never want to leave.

Go City looks at factors such as cost of living, attractions, and nightlife to determine which cities would be the most enjoyable for a young adult’s vacation.

They also consider safety and convenience when making their recommendations. The site found cities in states like Texas, Oregon, California, New York City, and Illinois were the best places for young people to vacation. Austin is listed as the city in Texas, that’s best for young people.

According to the website, “Austin is unlike anything you would imagine Texas to be. The city’s motto, “keep Austin weird”, is an indication of what you can expect from the laid-back and friendly locals. Austin has also claimed its name as “the music capital of the world” (we were surprised too) but not after we saw it for ourselves!”

5 U.S. Cities Everyone in Their 20’s Should Visit:

  1. Chicago Illinois
  2. Austin, Texas
  3. New York City
  4. San Francisco, California
  5. Portland, Oregon
