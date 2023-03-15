Open in App
Camden, NJ
Courier Post

DJ Wagner named Gatorade New Jersey Boys Basketball Player of Year for record third time

By Josh Friedman, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,

3 days ago
Camden High School senior DJ Wagner became the first player in state history to be named Gatorade New Jersey boys basketball Player of the Year three times, as he was awarded the honor a third consecutive season Wednesday.

Wagner, a Kentucky recruit, averaged a career-high 22.5 points this season as the Panthers finished 23-3, though their season was cut short when an altercation during the final of the Camden County Tournament led the district to remove both Camden and Eastside from the NJSIAA playoffs.

The other two-time winners were Tim Thomas (Paterson Catholic), Michael Kidd-Gilchrest (St. Patrick), Karl-Anthony Towns (St. Joseph-Metuchen) and Jahvon Quinerly (Hudson Catholic).

“Wagner is the most dynamic downhill rim-attacker in his class,” Paul Biancardi, National Recruiting Director for ESPN, said in a press release. “He comes at defenders with both speed and shake as he drives the paint. Once he’s in the lane, his footwork, body control and layup ability are elite. He’s smart at utilizing jump-stops to finish and create contact. His pull-up and 3-point shots are more than capable. His grandfather, Milt, and dad, Dajuan, were former NBA guys and DJ is a serious player who brings a highly competitive drive and winning résumé to the court.”

Wagner became the 42nd member of South Jersey’s 2,000-point club on Feb. 9 as he posted the second of back-to-back, career-best 40-point games during a 90-52 victory over Bishop Eustace.

Wagner was the seventh Panther to reach the milestone, joining both Dajuan (state-record 3,462 points) and Milt (2,003).

Wagner was also named a McDonald’s All-American earlier this year.

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

