DJ Wagner named Gatorade New Jersey Boys Basketball Player of Year for record third time
By Josh Friedman, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,
3 days ago
Camden High School senior DJ Wagner became the first player in state history to be named Gatorade New Jersey boys basketball Player of the Year three times, as he was awarded the honor a third consecutive season Wednesday.
The other two-time winners were Tim Thomas (Paterson Catholic), Michael Kidd-Gilchrest (St. Patrick), Karl-Anthony Towns (St. Joseph-Metuchen) and Jahvon Quinerly (Hudson Catholic).
“Wagner is the most dynamic downhill rim-attacker in his class,” Paul Biancardi, National Recruiting Director for ESPN, said in a press release. “He comes at defenders with both speed and shake as he drives the paint. Once he’s in the lane, his footwork, body control and layup ability are elite. He’s smart at utilizing jump-stops to finish and create contact. His pull-up and 3-point shots are more than capable. His grandfather, Milt, and dad, Dajuan, were former NBA guys and DJ is a serious player who brings a highly competitive drive and winning résumé to the court.”
Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.
Comments / 0