DOCS: Former cleaner accused of robbing Brownsburg home

By Izzy Karpinski,

3 days ago

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Investigators say a woman went from cleaning a Brownsburg home to robbing it.

Court documents state Jessica Shockley, 31, was a former employee of a cleaning crew whose services were used at a home that was robbed on Monday, March 13 .

The victim told police she was in her home Monday around 3:30 p.m. when a woman in a white puffy coat, hoodie and face mask came in through an unlocked door in the garage. The woman in the coat then went straight to a drawer in the kitchen where the victim kept a large amount of cash. The woman told police the only people that knew about the money were her children and a cleaning company she hired.

According to court documents, the two women got into a physical altercation, and the intruder displayed a gun before taking a purse and a bag of cash from the drawer, equaling to around $2,000.

The victim told police she saw the woman in the puffy coat leave her home in a red full-size van.

A Brownsburg police officer then saw a vehicle matching that description heading toward a retail area on W. Northfield Drive. A woman was seen getting out of the passenger ride and running off. The police officer was able to catch up with her and take her into custody. At this point, police said the woman was identified as Jessica Shockley.

The victim also told police she believed the robber was Shockley. She said she recognized Shockley as someone who had cleaned her home before.

At the time of the robbery, court documents indicate Shockley was no longer part of company. She had been terminated in late February.

Four other people were in the red van that Shockley was seen in, and Shockley told police one of them had given her the handgun used in the robbery and had also waited in the garage while she was in the house.

Each person in the van who was interviewed aside from Shockley said she went into the garage by herself.

The driver claimed he was told Shockley needed a ride to get money from her “sugar daddy.” He claimed Shockley and another person in the car offered to give him $100 in gas money. The same person said Shockley said the house would be empty.

Shockley was charged with burglary, armed robbery, robbery and theft. Her initial hearing is Wednesday, March 15.

