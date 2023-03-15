Open in App
Pittsfield, MA
WWLP

Trash and recycling schedule for City of Pittsfield

By Ben Mitchell,

3 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the City of Pittsfield announced changes to the trash and recycling schedule for the remainder of the week. The normal schedule is expected to resume next week.

Collection days are:

Tuesday and Wednesday routes have been rescheduled for collection on Thursday.

Locations not serviced from previous days will be collected on Friday.

Locations on the Thursday route will be collected on Friday.

Locations on the Friday route will be collected on Saturday.

