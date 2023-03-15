Open in App
Winder, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Attempt to use camping stove leads to fire that claimed 3 lives near Winder

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald,

3 days ago
The fire that killed three women at a home in Barrow County last Saturday was caused when one of the residents attempted to use propane gas on a camping stove, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office announced Tuesday.

The explosion occurred at about 12:40 a.m. at the house on Hidden Acres Road in a subdivision of single-family homes between Winder and Auburn.

The names of the victims have not been released as they were transported to the GBI Crime Lab for positive identifications and autopsy, according to the state agency.

Two others at the home received severe injuries and were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment.

State Fire Commissioner John King issued a statement saying the explosion occurred when one of the occupants attempted to use the propane tank for cooking.

“The rubber house connecting the propane tank to a camping burner was leaking the gas, which was then ignited by a wood burning stove on the opposite side of the room,” King said.

“You shouldn’t have propane inside a home. It is very volatile,” Barrow County Emergency Services Capt. Scott Dakin said.

